Is a $170 Body Lotion Worth the Price Tag?

When I first saw the price tag for 111SKIN’s Celestial Black Diamond Body Cream, I winced in pain—but I was also immediately intrigued. What could possibly be in this moisturizer that warrants shelling out nearly $200? Will such a cream make me gorgeous? Other thoughts included: this better we worth it.

And it was. This is the best body cream I’ve ever used, and now that I’ve tried it, I can never go back to drugstore lotions.

If you haven’t tested out an 111SKIN product—or indeed heard of the brand, which is a celebrity favorite and can be found in the kits of top Hollywood makeup artists—the label was founded by a world-renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon. That should tell you everything you need to know about the quality, potency, and efficacy of the products. Founder Dr. Yannis Alexandrides (who is affectionately called Dr. Yannis by all his patients and clients,) started 111SKIN “to help my patients recover more quickly after their treatments,” he tells W. “Not everyone needs surgery, but everyone needs skincare.”

The most interesting ingredient in the cream is 111SKIN’s patented NAC Y2™ complex. This proprietary brew reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and protects the skin by promoting the production of glutathione, also known as the body’s master antioxidant. It also helps to support healthy collagen production and improve elasticity, soothing inflammation and bolstering the skin barrier to enhance overall skin health. As someone who is doing everything possible to have the smoothest, brightest skin, this cream is already a game-changer, even after a single use.

Licorice extract helps with dark spots, a skin concern I’ve struggled with of late. This ingredient is non-irritating, and tackles uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, and overproduction of melanin, which occurs with age. Another fun byproduct of getting older: a loss of elasticity in the face, neck, and décolleté as your body sheds collagen fibers. Luckily, this lotion is fortified with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to keep all that moisture within the skin while fighting wrinkles and sagging. The fine black diamond powder, from which the product range gets its name, assists in delivering all of those active ingredients effectively, allowing your skin to absorb them better.

This cream is so rich, but not to the point where you can’t immediately put clothes on after using it (a huge issue for me with most body creams). The first thing I noticed after applying this product was that I did not feel sticky; the shea butter makes the moisturizer easy to absorb and it smells absolutely heavenly. I noticed a drastic change within a week, and by the four-week mark, I felt like I’d been gifted new skin. I’ve noticed, especially after shaving, that when I use this body cream to moisturize, I don’t get rough or bumpy skin, tightness, or have any dry patches days later. The most noticeable positive changes in my skin have been on my thighs where I have stretch marks, and bikini line where I have some hyperpigmentation. I’ve not gone one day since starting using it without moisturizing my body after showering. Incorporating this cream into my skincare regimen means that I actually have become consistent with my routine, too. I will be using a spatula to scrape every last drop of this body cream out of the jar, and my skin will thank me.