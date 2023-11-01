Alix Earle on the Beauty Products She’s Loving Right Now

If you’ve spent any time beauty TikTok at all over the past few years, you’re likely familiar with Alix Earle, a bright-eyed blonde with a massive following (6 million and counting). Like any great influencer, Earle has a knack for that alchemical mix of the aspirational and the relatable. She got her start posting videos of the popular “get ready with me” genre as an undergrad at the University of Miami, showcasing the looks she wore to class and posting goofy pre- and post-night-out videos. Since then, she has used her makeup confessionals not only as a time to recommend products and share tips, but also to speak on less glamorous topics, including her experience taking Lexapro for anxiety, her breast augmentation, and her ongoing struggle with cystic acne.

Since her graduation in May, the 22-year-old has proven herself as a media mogul in the making. In September, she launched Hot Mess With Alix Earle, a podcast under Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network that briefly dethroned The Joe Rogan Experience as the top show on the Spotify charts. The hour-long episodes feel like a natural extension of Earle’s intimate, conversational TikToks (recent episode titles include “Overcoming My Eating Disorder” and “He Cheated But I Love Him”). In between recording sessions, Earle took the time to speak with W about the products she’s excited about right now, how she makes time for self care, and the treatment she’s curious about.

Is there one beauty product that you truly can’t live without?

The Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara. I’ve been using it since high school and I don’t know if I’ll ever change it.

What does self care mean to you?

For me, it partially means doing my skincare and haircare routines. And then it also means mentally taking care of myself. After I do my routines, I’ll put on a robe and light some candles in my room, and I like to journal and just write down goals for myself.

Speaking of skincare, you’ve talked quite a bit about having cystic acne and the different things you’ve tried to treat it. Where are you at with your skincare routine now?

Something that I got into recently is the SS01 Secret Sauce from The Beauty Sandwich. It’s this very pricey serum, but it honestly helps keep my skin very hydrated and so glowy. It’s light, doesn’t feel clogging and has good ingredients. So that’s a big investment I made recently that I’ve been loving. As for my skincare journey right now, my acne is definitely a little worse than it was maybe a month ago. But that’s the thing about skincare, it’s going to fluctuate. And I think that’s a big part of my brand, just being honest with my followers and letting them know that it’s normal for it to be good, bad, and everything in between.

Do you take makeup breaks or find that makeup can make your skin worse?

I don’t think that makeup necessarily makes my skin worse, but after big weeks of travel, or something like Fashion Week where I’m putting on makeup pretty much all day, every day, I really do try to give my skin a break. When I’m at home, I like to get a Hydrafacial, and that definitely helps with clearing out the clogged pores.

Is there a treatment that you haven’t tried that you’re curious about?

There’s a laser called AviClear that everyone's been talking about. It’s for the treatment of acne, and I’ve seen people have really great results from it.

Is there a beauty trend that you participated in when you were younger that makes you cringe today?

Definitely. I went through a phase of dying my eyebrows really dark—this was in the era when everyone was filling them in very heavily. My eyebrows were so dark, they were almost black. And I loved it in the moment, but looking back now, it’s a little scary.

Who is your beauty icon?

I always get glam inspiration from Hailey Bieber. She is obviously so naturally beautiful, but she also does such a good job with her makeup and hair, keeping it natural but still enhancing her features but never too much. I always love to take inspiration from her.

Is there a skincare rule that you live by?

I really, really try to stick to taking off my makeup before going to bed, especially after a night out. There have definitely been times where I will go out and go right to bed, and I know that’s not good for your skin. So I’ve really been working on that recently. No matter how late it is, I try to remember.

Is there a cleanser that you really like or do you mix it up?

One thing I’ve found for taking off my makeup is Glow Recipe’s Cleansing Balm. It's the best for removing the waterproof mascara, which can be a little tricky at times. For face wash, I just use an antimicrobial face wash from my dermatologist, so I keep it pretty simple there.

Best beauty advice you’ve ever received?

It actually came from my mom: You know your face the best, and makeup is just a way to express yourself and enhance some features. I think it’s important to remember that everyone’s beautiful without makeup, and nobody needs makeup. But it definitely is a fun addition.