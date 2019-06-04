See Angelina Jolie’s Beauty Transformation Through the Years

Angelina Jolie’s philosophy when comes to both her wardrobe and beauty looks could be summed up as “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” For years now, the latter has consisted of blowout brunette locks, winged eyeliner, and either neutral or a bold red lip. But that wasn’t always the case with the 46-year-old Academy Award winner, who was just a teen when she kicked off her career. By the late ‘90s, when she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Girl, Interrupted, Jolie had experimented with everything from sculpted eyebrows to blue eyeshadow to a shaved head. Take a look back at those early alt days, and watch her look transform up until the glamorous present.

1991 Photo by Harry Langdon via Getty Images Jolie was just 16 when she curled her hair for this portrait session at the very start of her career.

1994 Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images Jolie came to embrace thin, sculpted brows, otherwise opting for a natural look.

1997 Photo by Henry H. Herrmann via Getty Images Jolie entered her alt phase around 1997, repeatedly changing up her hair.

1997 Photo via Getty Images Jolie’s hair was just shy of a buzzcut at the New York premiere of Playing God.

1998 Photo by Kostas Alexander/Fotos International via Getty Images Jolie toned down the edginess of her pixie cut—and paired it with blue eyeliner—at the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards.

1999 Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Jolie made another major transformation, this time into a blonde, at the 56th annual Golden Globe Awards.

1999 Photo via Getty Images She stuck with the look—and elevated the glamour—at the 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

1999 Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Jolie’s thin, sculpted eyebrows were in their heyday when she attended the L.A. premiere of Girl, Interrupted.

2000 Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images From there, Jolie went with a blueish-grey hue, seen here at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards.

2000 Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage via Getty Images Jolie went full-on goth with jet black hair and her most dramatic winged eyeliner yet at the 72nd annual Academy Awards.

2000 Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Jolie toned down the eyeliner at the 6th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2001 Photo via Getty Images The dye stuck around at the Los Angeles premiere of Original Sin.

2003 Jolie experimented with bangs at the New York premiere of Beyond Borders.

2004 Jolie began to embrace her current natural glowing look, topped off with winged eyeliner, around 2004, here at the Los Angeles premiere of Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.

2005 Photo via Getty Images Jolie went with a nude lip for the Los Angeles premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

2007 Jolie paired her unmissably yellow dress with a glamorously messy updo at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Ocean’s Thirteen.

2008 Jolie’s glowing locks at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards looked straight out of a haircare commercial.

2009 Jolie teased her hair at the 81st annual Academy Awards, the better to show off her emerald jewels.

2010 Jolie returned to bangs—this time with highlights—at the London premiere of Salt.

2012 Jolie was all glamour with a bold red lip at the 84th annual Academy Awards.

2012 She reprised the look later that awards season, at the 2012 Golden Globes.

2014 Jolie slicked her hair back into a ponytail at the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent, again putting the focus on her statement earrings.

2016 Jolie was almost entirely fresh-faced at the Los Angeles premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3, the sole exception being her winged eyeliner.

2017 Photo via Getty Images Jolie piled on the mascara for an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of The Breadwinner.

2018 Jolie returned to a darker hued hairstyle at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

2018 Jolie went with a less conventional shade of red lip at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Jolie fulled off the full length of her lashes by clicking her hair at the back EE British Academy Film Awards.