There’s pretty much a formula to how Angelina Jolie always looks so effortlessly chic and glamorous: Off the red carpet, where you’re likely to find her in a gown either sans straps or with a slit, the actor sticks to a steady roster of classics like black dresses and trench coats. She did just that upon touching down in Paris on Thursday, stepping out in a number of looks while shopping and sightseeing with her children Shiloh, Knox, Pax, and Zahara. But this time, Jolie also threw in a bonus—one just trendy enough that you could almost imagine it on Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid.

Jolie started out with a fittingly Parisian black dress for a visit to the Eiffel Tower. She then swapped it out for a belted white one, conservatively buttoned up to the top, while popping into stores on the Champs Élysées. (Naturally, the outing included a stop at Guerlain, the storied French cosmetics brand that recently joined Jolie in her endeavor to save the bees.) Then, she made a sudden departure: Suddenly, Jolie was back out on the street—at a Kith store, no less—wearing a white t-shirt and mini Louis Vuitton bag, the size of which recalls an ‘00s nostalgia-driven trend for pochette shoulder bags.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara-Marley Jolie leave Guerlain’s Champs Élysées store on July 22, 2021 in Paris, France Photo by Pierre Suu/GC via Getty Images

Perhaps most notable, though, were her wide-leg beige Chloé pants—the same combination of silhouette and color that keeps turning up on trendsetters like Jenner and Hadid. A visit to the Banksy exhibition on view at Espace Lafayette Drouot turned out to be part of a matching corduroy-style linen set—a sophisticated take on the beige corduroy look Hadid memorably wore earlier this year.

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Angelina Jolie leave the “World of Banksy” exhibition at Espace Lafayette Drouot on July 22, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC via Getty Images

If Friday’s outing is any indication, Jolie may have found a new staple. She was spotted outside her hotel yet another pair of beige wide-leg pants, this time worn with a trench. Meanwhile, her daughter Zahara is experimenting with a trend we don’t expect to see Jolie in any time soon: the bucket hat.