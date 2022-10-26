Pop star Ariana Grande has dropped a hair makeover pic on the Instagram timeline, debuting her ashy blonde tresses. She jokingly captioned the photo, “New earrings.”

Though the color is new, the hairstyle is familiar. She wore it in her trademark ponytail swooping over her shoulders and revealing a tiny crescent moon tattoo on her neck. The new earrings, for the record, are pearl studs with a small hanging pearl and gold bead cluster. She’s also wearing a black boat neck t-shirt and standing against a white wall hung with fairy lights.

Grande, of course, is preparing for the film adaptation of the musical Wicked, originally based on a book of the same name, which tells the story of the Wizard of Oz from the wicked witch’s perspective. She’ll play Glinda the Good Witch who has quite a few good numbers that her amazing vocals will do justice to. Kristen Chenoweth originated the role on broadway.

The film’s director, Jon M. Chu, commented, “Earrings looks great!” on the new post. She replied with a crying emoji and the swirling emoji that probably indicates a tornado.

Earlier in May, Ariana shared a tutorial on her r-e-m beauty brand's YouTube channel and discussed the audition process for the role as she went through her makeup steps.

“I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice,” she said. “So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, ‘I want to be ready to go in.’”

Grande continued, “I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be in prime condition, so I went pretty hard getting ready... And now, thank God, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I [was] 10 years old and that is going to have every piece of me.”

She also said at the time that she had not yet begun another album. Keep an eye out for when Grande goes back to brunette, because it probably means at least one project is off her plate.