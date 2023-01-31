The 9 Beauty Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Year

Out with the old, in with the new. But what if the new draws inspiration from the old? As far as beauty trends go, that’s exactly what this year is all about. Classic ’90s looks that involve smokey shadows and hints of metallic get softened and more lived-in for 2023. As far as skin goes, get ready to keep the focus going on maintaining healthier skin and adopting a more streamlined routine. Hair will have its moment, too—don’t be surprised if bangs make a strong comeback. To learn what’s about to dominate our beauty feeds, we tapped every expert we could find, from hair stylists to makeup artists to skincare experts. Here’s what you have to look forward to in 2023.

Makeup

Vinyl Lips

Think of this trend as a shiny latex dress—for your lips. “We’ve seen this look on the runways for Miu Miu and Moschino for good reason,” says makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran. Vinyl lips are a glossy step up from the masked lip balms and matte lipsticks that have dominated the beauty space for the last two-or-so years. Jaikaran says we’ll see standout colors—like reds, oranges, purples, pinks, and even more muted tones like gray and brown—rendered in this sheer finish. “I absolutely love the YSL Beauty Vinyl Cream Lip Stain for achieving this trend, as it makes the lips the shining star,” says Jaikaran, who adds that this look can be achieved from a single product or by layering a gloss over a lipstick (just remember—if you’re laying products, keep the lipgloss only on the center of the lips to prevent feathering).

Soft Goth

Wednesday Adams, but make it modern. At its core, the soft Goth trend is an ode to the ’90s, but the 2023 trend is all about softening things up a bit. Try adding just one layer of black, plum, or brown eyeshadow rather than going in with a heavy application or building it up. Blend the shadows under and around the eyes, as Jaikaran recommends, and smudge some black eyeliner onto the lids for a more lived-in look. Pair your lightly smoldered eyes with a bold lip stain, like Mineral Fusions 2-in-1 Lip & Cheek Stain in Merlot—and don’t forget to blot it with a tissue (because again, toned down is what we’re after).

Metallic Accents

Sticking with the reemergence of Y2K beauty vibes, celebrity makeup artist and author Andrew Velazquez predicts metallic accents will make a comeback (think: the reflective shine we saw à la music video looks from Christina Augilera, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, and Paris Hilton). You’ll have to dig out all of your chromes, coppers, rose golds, and silvers to achieve the look, but the beauty of this trend is that the degree of shine is completely customizable. “For a more subtle look, try a light swipe of metallic eyeliner like Make Up For Ever’s Aqua Resist Color Ink—or, if you dare to go bold, try adding on a metallic lip color or creating lip art using gold leaf flakes from a crafts store,” says Velazquez.

All About the Brows

The over-tweezed brow of 2022? She’s out for 2023. Instead, this year is all about letting your brows do the talking, whether with bold or feathery looks. “When you think of self-expression, the one feature that really evokes emotion are the eyebrows—from Disney animation to Cirque du Soleil to classical icons of the ’40s and ’50s, it’s high-brow attitude,” Velazquez says. To achieve the look, brow health will be of importance here—try incorporating a brow serum into your routine if you’re struggling with growth. As for products, you have options: Velazquez recommends picking up the Anastasia Beverly Hill Brow Wiz in a shade darker than the actual color of your brows for more intensity. For a more sculpted look, opt for a tinted brow pomade, and for more of a feathery effect, go for an eyebrow gel.

Skin

Skinmalism

Don’t get us wrong: we love a full beat as much as the next person. But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t dying to be first on the bandwagon for the Skinmalism trend. “After years of layering on a full-coverage foundation, baking, and contouring, we are seeing a complete 180 toward a more natural, fresh look that lets skin be the hero,” says Kristi Sloe, VP Global Product Innovation at Orveon, the parent company of Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, and Buxom. “Skinmalism products are blurring the lines between skincare and makeup by driving more skin benefits, not just in our foundations, but also in ancillary products like blush.” To take advantage of this trend, use skincare-makeup hybrid products that let your skin—freckles and all—shine through, like Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector.

Tighter Skin

According to Dr. Purvisha Patel, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, facial devices that contract muscles are being taken to another level in 2023. “We’re seeing them used in doctor’s offices as a way to help prevent sagging skin by working out the muscles underneath,” she says. One caveat: these devices tend to only work if you use them as a preventative measure (i.e., in your 20s). “Once the skin has started to sag, then treatments should be geared to collagen synthesis,” explains Dr. Patel. If you’re already dealing with sagging skin and these devices aren’t an option for you (or you’re more of an at-home skincare enthusiast), try the viral Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener.

Skin Cycling

Skin cycling made its rounds in 2022, but doctor of internal medicine, skincare expert, and founder of skin by Dr. Simran Sethi says it’s here to stay. If you’re new to it, skin cycling refers to cycling through highly active skincare products and more replenishing ones across a four-day regimen, allowing yourself “rest” during the in-between days. “This trend promotes proper use and distribution of high-potency skincare products, many of which are often medical-grade,” says Dr. Sethi. “This trend also gives the skin an opportunity to absorb, process, and activate deep within the skin without over-processing it.” Essentially, you’re training your skin to understand the purpose of the products you put on top, and as a result, this can help alleviate the irritation and sensitivity some actives have.

Hair

Accessories

Hair accessories are making a major comeback for 2023. “Pins, barrettes, bows, and ribbons are becoming more and more common,” says Los Angeles-based hairstylist Bradley Leake. “Accessorizing can add the perfect touch to an otherwise simple look—for instance, we’re seeing brides add extensions for both length and volume, then adding pearls or beading to their hair style for an expensive effect.” To incorporate accessories into your look, pair loose, effortless, face-framing waves with a simple barrette like Flirty Pineapple’s Pink Quartz Barrettes.

Bang, Bangs, Bangs

They’ve been in, they’ve been out—and now, bangs are piping hot. The Internet went nuts for Jenna Ortega’s look at this year’s Golden Globes and Khloe Kardashian’s clip-in bangs that made waves on Instagram, says Leake. Afraid to take the plunge? Go for clip-ins. “They’re the perfect way to completely change up a look without any long-lasting consequences,” Leake tells W. “A trick I use to customize temporary looks for my celebrity clients is to take one set of clip-in extensions and trim them into bangs,” says Leake. To help color-match the bangs to the rest of the hair for a seamless transition, he recommends spritzing on some L’Oréal Magic Root Concealer Spray.