12 Tips for Extending Your Blowout When Humidity Won’t Play Fair

There’s nothing like the perfect blowout—a process that can transform limp, lackluster locks or a wild, wanton mane into a bouncy, silken sheath. Humidity, however, is your nemesis when it comes to maintaining your polished preserve. Let’s face it: it’s hard looking put-together when your hair is unraveling because there’s a lot of moisture in the air.

So we asked six talented hair masters—Garren, Jimmy Paul, Lacy Redway, James Pecis, Chris Appleton, and Laura Polko—to spill on the humidity-blockers needed to keep your blowout intact for several days. In addition, they offer a master class on how to perfect your blowout at home, when you can’t get it done by a professional.

Invest in a Good Haircut or Trim

A healthy mane stays smooth, says veteran hairstylist Jimmy Paul. Not only do split hairs, frazzled ends, and damaged strands compromise the integrity of your sleek coif, but they literally swell when the outdoor moisture level rises. He recommends trimming strays to drastically reduce the frizz.

It’s All in the Prep

“Taking care of your hair for the long run is the key to fighting frizz,” says James Pecis, the founder of sustainable haircare line Blu + Green. “It is the first line of defense.” According to the celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, whose clients include Tessa Thompson, Hunter Schafer, and Laura Harrier, when your hair is wet and your hair cuticles—the outermost layer of your strands—are open, “seek to lock in moisture, which helps reduce frizz and extend your style.” Garren, a hair industry icon, concurs: “It all starts with your shampoo and your conditioner.” He’s partial to the moisturizing options from his multiple haircare lines, while Redway prefers the keratin-based versions from Tresemmé. Pecis protects strands with the weekly repair mask from his brand. For very dry hair types, Jimmy Paul recommends getting the reparative bond treatment from Olaplex.

After you cleanse your hair, blot with a microfiber towel so as not to rough up strands, adds Garren. Aquis’s towels feature an antimicrobial copper technology that minimizes fuzz and bolsters your hair shine.

Prime Your Strands

If you want to fully prevent your smooth blowout from reverting back into a hot, frizzy mess the minute you step outside, you need to properly armor it, says Appleton. Before drying, Jimmy Paul slathers curly hair while sopping wet with Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protecting Nourishing Serum and concentrates the No. 6 Bond Smoother on the tips. Garren spritzes a humidity-blocking heat-protectant, then follows with the R+Co Bleu Essential Hair Tonic for bounce and movement.

Seal Your Cuticle

“If your cuticles are closed, it’ll prevent moisture from entering the hair shaft, lessening the fuzz,” says Pecis. Redway suggests sealing your strands with cold water to lock in the moisture, which should help reduce any frizziness throughout the day.

Consider Your Hair Texture

Pecis chooses his frizz-busting products according to the nature of his client’s mane. “I usually decide between setting or smoothing products, depending on the texture of the hair,” he says. “For fine to medium, straight or wavy locks, I would use the Trè Set Structure Spray by Oribe—the volumizing memory polymer gives lasting results that won't make the hair greasy over time. For medium to thick, curly to coily hair, I would go in with more smoothing options, such as a leave-in from Briogeo or the Silk Essentials Serum from Design Essentials.” Whatever styler you choose, avoid ones with a lot of water on the ingredients list. As a finishing touch, he favors the Solid Oil from his line “because the oils will nourish your strands and not cause it to revert.”

Master Your Technique

Proper technique is paramount when delivering a salon-worthy blowout on your own. Besides using the right products, the direction of the blowdryer’s airflow is very important. “You should point the dryer down, from roots to ends, when blow-drying your hair. This makes the hair cuticle lie flat, which keeps hair smooth and less prone to frizz,” Appleton explains. Dyson’s latest dryer gets high marks from most celebrity hairstylists.

In regards to additional pro tips, Jimmy Paul offers a breakdown of his method: After prepping damp locks with a volumizing spray or a multitasking primer, like Bumble and bumble Invisible Oil Primer (which offers heat protection while cutting down frizz), he parts the hair in three big sections—two in the front, and one main chunk in the back. From the nape, working his way up in 2-inch increments, he directs the nozzle down the hair shaft as he simultaneously pulls and smooths the hair with a large round bristle brush, starting from the roots. “It’s very important to get the hair completely dry, so that it does not revert back to curly,” he says.

While the temperature of your hot tools can make or break your blowout, “you need to be mindful not to over-dry it; yet, apply enough heat for the hair to shape,” Pecis says. “Over-drying can cause damage, static, and frizz.” Thus, he tries to make the first pass-through count. “I heat up the hair and smooth it out, but I try to avoid going over it again and again.” He also utilizes the cold-shot button on the dryer to close the cuticle, add shine, and help set the hair in shape. “Heat is what makes the hair malleable, and cooling it down is what sets it,” he explains.

For a blowout with volume, Redway suggests you try a pinset. While your hair is still warm, pin each section at the base of the formed curl. When your hair has cooled, you can remove the hairpins and style as usual. Velcro rollers will give you the same effect, Garren adds.

Select the Right Tools

The type of hairbrush you use is key for attaining the perfect blowout, maintains Pecis. “Choosing the right brush matters—different brushes are for different textures and desired results,” he continues. “You also want to have the right tension to stretch the hair enough to get the cuticle to lay flat.” Round brushes like the ones from the brand Ibiza are his go-to when working with fine to medium, straight or wavy hair. “You can get lift at the roots, bend in the ends, and smooth all at once,” he explains, noting that the slightly rounded face can be used for beveling. For those with thicker, straight to slightly curly tresses, he prefers to use a flat boar brush or one with nylon bristles to stretch and smooth. “Though this type is great for producing volume, you can use it for less lift at the roots, if that’s what you want. It’s also great for rounding the lengths,” he says. And for strands that are dense and very curly or coily, he prefers stretching the tight textures with a nine-row Denman brush; it allows him to grasp enough tension at the root before he goes back in to straighten.

Redway, on the other hand, opts for vent brushes when blowing out more textured types. “They’re great for blow-drying coarse hair,” she says. “The vents allow for a more even airflow; thus, cutting down on the drying time and preventing sections of your hair from drying out before you complete the blow-drying process.”

Waterproof Your Locks

Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko, who counts model Gigi Hadid as a client, likes to coat wet hair with a silicone styler with nourishing oils, such as argan and coconut, to prevent frizz. John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum is her fave. Afterward, she shields the blown-out style with the John Frieda Moisture Barrier Hairspray, an extra layer of protective armor that won’t weigh it down.

Appleton, on the other hand, prefers using products sans silicones for combating frizzies. “[Silicones] don’t provide lasting humidity protection and they leave your hair feeling greasy,” he tells W. He favors the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for finer, straighter textures or the brand’s extra-strength version if you have super curly or coily locks. “They are powerful anti humidity treatments,” he reveals. “I never prep any client’s hair without them.” For second- or third-day touch-ups, he tames the hair shaft with a moisturizing styling cream or a smoothing oil-serum hybrid that provides a glossy finish.

And it goes without saying that when showering, you should guard your smooth mane under a waterproof bonnet. Be sure to tuck in any errant strands. After your shower, calm flyaways with a serum, cream or light oil, according to the needs of your texture.

Skip Some Wash Days

Avoid cleansing your hair daily to keep your coif fresh. A great dry shampoo will help prolong your blowout, says Pecis, who’s launching his own eco-friendly version in the fall that allows for movement and won’t cake up. In the meantime, as an alternative, he uses the dry shampoo from Klorane.

Evaluate Your Evening Routine

“Our grandmothers knew what they were doing when they would roll their hair up at night,” says Pecis, “and we can do the same to prolong our blowouts.” Before bed, safeguard your coif. Redway suggests wrapping your hair in one direction around your head and securing it with hairpins in a doobie (a protective style shape resembling a beehive helmet) or to set it in pin curls; in the morning, comb it out and your hair should still be sleek and full of bounce. Or, you can pull it up in a high bun and loosely secure with a silk scrunchie—when you let it down, your mane will have a luxurious fluff.

Most of the hairstylists recommended sleeping on a silk pillowcase or securing your ‘do in a satin scarf before bed to reduce friction. Cotton soaks up your natural hair oils and will deplete your strands, causing them to become bushy.

And don’t forget to shut the window in your bedroom to control the air, Garren adds. Embrace the AC. “It is your best friend at night,” he says. “The cool draft will secure your style, more so than the hot, humid air which will have you sweating it out.”

Soak Up the Sweat

Perspiration will ruin any sleekness, no matter how much effort you put into achieving the style. Apply dry shampoo to the roots to absorb any moisture. Pull your hair back and twist it up in a bun when working out so it doesn’t absorb any of the perspiration off your skin. Preserve your edges with a moisture-wicking headband in a breathable fabric designed to keep your hairline dry. And if you have hyperhidrosis, a condition in which you secrete sweat excessively, consider getting Botox shots to your scalp. It’ll minimize scalp wetness and keep your hair looking great.

Touch Up With Heat Where Necessary

“Depending on the look I want to go for, I would either use a large barrel curling iron or a flat iron and just go through the hair quickly to touch it up,” says Jimmy Paul. “The heat smooths the hair out and can polish up the blow dry.” Garren sorts fuzzy roots and edges with a small, thin flat iron. “There’s no need to go over the whole strand, just go over the sections where it’s puffy,” he advises.