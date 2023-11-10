It’s common knowledge that the best time of year to start holiday shopping is during early November. Yes, the day after Thanksgiving and December 26 might be wise times to snag deals, but we’ve found the first few weeks of this month are when top-tier brands—especially from the beauty world—unveil new products or resurrect classics to up your gifting game. That said, how can you distinguish between an overly pricey set of luxurious lipsticks and a super-cheap lotion that’s actually not worth its low price tag in terms of quality? In some cases, you might be getting a deal—but the product comes in half-inch or one-millimeter sample sizes. You’re better off giving your friends and family a Starbucks gift card. To steer you in the right direction, we have compiled a list of our favorite reasonably priced and high-quality beauty products. Here are some of the standout gift sets and classic stand-alone products we know will be loved by those who love you—or those you pretend to love for the sake of peaceful family dynamics.

Chanel Sublimage Le Concentré Lumière $95 See on Chanel This is the ideal gift for those with discriminating tastes when it comes to their makeup. Chanel’s outstanding liquid face highlighter comes with a sumptuous, soft brush—and yields a gorgeous, dewy glow. The formulation is infused with the maison’s proprietary vanilla planifolia water, which keeps made-up skin plump and hydrated.

WTHN Body Cupping Set $68 See on Revolve This is an out-of-the box gift idea for anyone who needs some well-deserved relaxation. The eight-cup set does wonders to help release tension in the body—and it comes with a travel-friendly case for on-the-go healing.

Saint Jane Bath Ritual Duo $90 See on Saint Jane Saint Jane’s calming bath salts and after-bath body serum are super chic in presentation—and will certainly please those who savor their nighttime rituals. The magnesium-rich salts soothe the nerves, while the serum replenishes the skin with 28 botanical floral essences.

Henry Rose Votive Candle Gift Set $90 See on Henry Rose Henry Rose’s three-candle set features the brand’s most popular notes: Torn, Jake’s House, and Queens and Monsters—all of which are hand-poured, and comprised of soy and vegetable wax on cotton wicks. With this gift, you will be able to entice even the most refined and discerning of noses.

Dior Écrin Couture Iconic Eye Shadow Palette $72 See on Dior If you are going to gift makeup, do it the right way. This is not just a luxurious option, but a truly gorgeous one, too. The winsome tones featured in this palette complement brown, green, and blue eyes alike—making this not just a one-time present, but something the recipient will use all year long.

RŌZ Sleek and Smooth Duo $78 See on RŌZ Give the gift of soft and healthy hair from one of the newest and most beloved haircare lines. RŌZ’s gift set includes the hydrating Milk Hair Serum and Santa Lucia Styling Oil to minimize hair frizz and deliver gorgeous tresses.

Persona PowerBrush Bundle $95 See on Persona Cosmetics You can never go wrong gifting makeup brushes—especially this high-quality set from Persona. These beautifully crafted, double-sided brushes are an excellent gift for makeup-obsessed friends. It’s a great travel bag or makeup table addition.

Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick in Vendetta $39 See on Sephora When giving something small, let it be substantial and chic. Who doesn’t love to play with a sensual red lipstick—especially when it’s from Pat McGrath? This gorgeous red comes in her darling signature case with a long-lasting, hydrating formulation.

My July Relaxation Nation Gift Kit $83 See on My July This beautifully crafted gift set will resonate with clean beauty lovers especially. Enclosed in a gauze mesh sack is healing body butter, reparative body balm, and soothing body oil—all of which are vegan, non-GMO, and Leaping Bunny Certified.

Natura Bissé Diamond Luminous Hand Cream $80 See on Bloomingdale's This decadent hand cream is from one of Europe’s most prestigious skincare brands. The product’s silky emulsion keeps hands velvety-soft—and will no doubt find its way into any lucky recipient’s rotation: next to the bed, at the office desk, and in the handbag for hourly application (yes, it’s that good).

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil $52 See on Nordstrom A luxurious body oil is a necessary indulgence—and a foolproof gift. This is one of the most loved and superior formulations on the market. Osea’s seaweed-infused algae oil contains nature’s most effective healing elements, and makes the skin beautiful all over.

Saje Reflexology Kit Acupressure Mat & Energizing Essentials Kit $43 See on Saje This is an impressive relaxation kit (that is well-priced, we might add)—perfect for anyone who works on their feet or partakes in weekly athletics. The set comes with a refreshing and energizing roll-on, an acupressure mat to relieve tired feet, and tingling foot balm for hydration.

Jo Malone London Cream Christmas Cracker $48 See on Jo Malone One of the more attractive gift sets available this holiday season, Jo Malone’s is geared toward fragrance lovers. The set includes not only a decorative Christmas cracker, but three of the London label’s most beautiful scented products. The mini selection of Poppy and Barley Cologne, English Pear and Freesia Hand and Body Wash, and Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body Crème are all packed handsomely.

Westman Atelier Squeaky and Cheeky Duo $48 See on Westman Atelier Here’s a duo of beautiful, fresh pops of color to be used on repeat: two of Westman’s all-time favorites—the Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm and Baby Cheeks Blush Stick—in a pocket-size gift for a fabulous holiday stocking stuffer.

Care.ē.on En Route Essential Travel 5-piece Set $38 See on Care.ē.on The jet setter in your life will thank you and think of you fondly when using the fab products that come in Care.ē.on’s reusable mesh travel bag. The items feature four TSA-friendly skincare products with botanical ingredients to hydrate those with frequent-flyer skin. Included in this set are a gentle hand sanitizer; a refreshing aloe, cucumber, and rosemary leaf extract face mist; a set of caffeine-blended fruit extract hydrating pads; and finally, our favorite: a squalene-rich hydration mask that you don’t rinse off.

Tutti Twilly d’Hermès Soap $29 See on Hermès Hermès orange will titillate any lucky recipient—especially during the holidays. The new iteration of Tutti Twilly d’Hermès comes as a single soap or set of three, to hydrate and clean gently. Here’s a soap tip: store the bar in your t-shirt drawers for a beautiful scent as well.