The Best Beauty Gifts for Everyone On Your List

All the lovely parts of the holidays—family and friends, party dresses and wool sweaters, champagne and more champagne—can be forgotten in an instant when you realize you haven’t bought a single gift for your nearest and dearest. This is where the true hero of the holidays comes in, the beauty gift set. Sets make for terrific presents for anyone, from your boyfriend’s teenage sister who hasn’t quite warmed up to you yet, to your mom who’s trying to figure out how to care for her newly color-treated hair, to your jet-setting friend who’s always on a plane. They’re easy to wrap, exciting to open, endlessly useful and almost always more affordable than bundling a variety of items on your own. So take a deep breath and peruse this stress-free guide to our favorite options, and you’ll be back to sipping bubbly in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For Your Friend Who Really Misses the Beach

Costa Brazil’s vitamin- and antioxidant-rich body oils deliver non-greasy moisture as well as an extraordinarily fine, subtle shimmer: Lua is a pale silver, Sol has a warm golden hue. The perfect pick-me-up for anyone who hasn’t seen the sun in a while.

For Your Sister With Perfect Brows

Whether she prefers to keep her brows feathery and natural or polished and filled-in, this kit contains everything she’ll need for beautiful arches all year long.

For First-Time Moms

Dr. Sturm’s sweet set comes with a face and body cream specially formulated for young, sensitive skin, and a tiny plush bunny.

For the Friend Who’s Just Getting Into Makeup

This selection from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line has everything you need to create a foolproof everyday look: pigmented liquid blush, tinted gloss, highlighter and mascara.

For the Couple Who’s Always Hosting Dinner Parties

Every great host needs a well-appointed powder room. Scented with sweet orange and cedarwood, this Grown Alchemist set smells almost as good as the mulled wine they probably just served you.

For Your Girlfriend With Impeccable Hair

Oribe’s gift set delivers hydrated locks that always smell fresh from the salon. Bonus: it comes packaged in a beautiful keepsake box designed by À Paris chez Antoinette Poisson.

For Your Most Patient Friend

Gifts within a gift! Behind the doors of this Pucci-wrapped hat box, 25 perfumed delights await.

For Your Co-Worker Who Always Steals Your Hair Ties

A delightful little ornament contains four scrunchies made with the highest grade mulberry silk, designed to be gentle on hair and avoid creases.

For Your Always-Manicured Cousin

Emilie Heathe’s polishes aren’t just high-shine and long-wearing; they’re also non-toxic, vegan, 10-free, and come in sleek bottles perfect for displaying on a vanity.

For the Constant Traveler

This reusable zip-up Dopp kit includes nine travel-sized essentials from Aēsop—great for anyone who refuses to use hotel shampoo.

For the Cool Teen You Want to Impress

Need to knock it out of the park this year? Go for a cheery, bright pink Monos suitcase packed with ten full-sized products and seven mini products from the clean skincare line Drunk Elephant.

For Your Mom Who Just Started Dyeing Her Hair

Like a medicine cabinet for your hair, Olaplex’s kit of bond-strengthening essentials will nourish and revive color-treated manes—no matter what state they’re in.

For Your Lover Who Makes Life Magical

This chic box contains two iconic scents from Diptyque, Feu de Bois and Ambre, along with a gilded carousel that spins to life with the heat of a burning candle, projecting enchanting shadow and light effects around the room.

For Your Friend Who Enjoys Rituals

Crown Affair’s set includes a comb, brush, scented oil, hair-drying towel and a mini hourglass to help make time for proper brushing technique—everything one needs for smooth, luxurious locks.

For Anyone Who Likes to Mix Things Up

Containing seven different toothpaste flavors ranging from classics like Cinnamon and Mint to unexpected ones like Licorice and Jasmine, this box makes for an incredibly useful, never boring stocking-stuffer.

For The Skincare-Obsessive Who Has Everything

True love can mean gifting someone an entire full-sized skincare routine. The Luxury Edit is a sleek black box housing 111Skins’ entire Intensive Collection, from their incredibly effective eye cream to multiple soothing sheet masks.