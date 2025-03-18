13 Hydrating Body Butters Taking the Skincare Spotlight

Is the dry, late-winter air leaving your skin parched? Body butters are the perfect solution to your problem: thick, rich, and packed with hydration, they lock in moisture and keep skin soft year-round.

You might be wondering, what’s the difference between body butter, body lotion, and body cream? Lotion is light and quick-absorbing—perfect for a no-fuss daily routine. Body cream is thicker, and great for combination-to-dry skin. But body butter? It’s the ultimate indulgence, filled to the brim with rich oils and hydrating ingredients like shea, cocoa, and mango butter to seal in moisture. (For best results, apply to damp skin after a shower to avoid that “slippery-slide” feeling.) This nourishing ritual also doubles as a calming self-care moment—so sit back, relax, and massage the butter in as you unwind.

Ready to pamper yourself? Keep reading for our favorite body butters that smell divine, feel incredible, and will elevate your bodycare routine.

Created by licensed aesthetician Olunife Ofomata and inspired by her Nigerian roots, this microbiome-centered body butter promotes healthy, glowing skin. Dream Cream is a deeply hydrating vegan moisturizer with West African shea butter and organic neem seed oil that soothes, moisturizes, and restores balance—without synthetic fragrances, parabens, silicones, or harsh chemicals.

Sourced from Tamale, Ghana, these deeply moisturizing butters come in scents like amber vanilla, bamboo coconut, and (my personal favorite) lemongrass—which is a great option for repelling mosquitoes once the weather warms up.

Josie Maran’s whipped argan oil is a TikTok favorite because it offers silky, skin-loving hydration in scents like vanilla bean, “Topless Tangerine,” and pear. The vanilla duo from QVC—which comes with a shower wash and body butter—delivers rich, creamy softness and a fragrant, luxurious touch. (It also makes for the perfect gift.)

This luxe moisturizer offers lasting hydration and a subtle gold shimmer. With shea and mango butters, glycerin, and Barbados cherry extract, it leaves your skin soft and sparkling, literally.

Sangre de Fruta’s body butter blends shea butter, argan oil, and jojoba oil into a soft brew that leaves hands (and everywhere else) soft and smooth. The 3.4-oz size—which comes in scents like Lavender by the Sea—is perfect for your car, desk, or kitchen sink, adding a touch of luxury to hardworking hands.

Packed with shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and hemp extract, this body butter hydrates and delivers a glowy shine—perfect for legs and the bum.

Is it technically a body butter? That’s up for debate. But what’s undeniable is how good this product feels. If you’re looking to treat your skin after a shower with something that feels like full-body skincare—without no frills or competing scents—this is a great choice.

This whipped butter melts into skin, offering deep moisture and a soothing touch. Infused with botanical oils, shea butter, and peptides, it hydrates, firms, and enhances your natural glow.

Tree Hut’s deeply moisturizing range of whipped body butters are made for fans of fruity or sweet scents. The vanilla fragrance smells like a cupcake, while other options like Tropic Glow and Coco Colada transport you to gourmand paradise.

This fluffy shea butter has a comforting milk-and-honey scent that lingers on the skin just right. Layer with Kiehl’s dry body oil for an extra dose of moisture.

Quench your thirsty skin with this body butter, which combines shea, murumuru, and cocoa butters. The concoction feels like a spa-quality skincare product, with nourishing omega-3-rich oat lipids and vitamin C to help firm and even out the skin.

This body butter blends soothing magnesium and shea butter with antioxidants to leave skin soft and glowing. As an added bonus, the subtle bergamot and orange blossom scent will layer seamlessly with your favorite fragrance.

For a luxurious experience, indulge in Fenty’s body crème, which envelops you in the same spicy floral fragrance as the brand’s beloved eau de parfum. It’s the perfect way to layer scent and hydration.