9 Relaxing, Rejuvenating Body Treatments for Summer

Who’s excited for bikini season? None of us—except phone filter prodigies and 15-year-old models who haven’t fully developed yet.

Still, the humid, sunny season is creeping up behind our untanned bodies faster than we can say “margarita, no salt.” After a year and a half of solitude, most of us will finally have an incentive to travel somewhere fabulous—or even just stay local and beach it up.

Stocked with new sunscreen, hats, and bikinis we forgot we purchased online one wine-filled night or another, most have begun to prep for the inevitable summertime party. To help this preparation, we’ve collected a list of body popular treatments and tools that are readily available—for those who use treatments—to help you feel empowered and beautiful in whatever you’re rocking wear for the summer. Why not explore a treatment that won’t change your natural look, but enhance it instead? See our favorites, here.

Treating Stubborn Problem Areas

Maintain Body Tone Treatment at Georgia Louise Atelier in New York City and Los Angeles

When even the most obscene amounts of exercise don’t manage to tone up stubborn areas, bi-coastal celebrity skin guru Georgia Louise’s Maintain Body Tone will help. This treatment uses the power of radiofrequency energy to heat tissue and stimulate subnormal collagen production that, in turn, reduces the appearance of loose skin. The targeted technique induces tissue remodeling and helps with elastin and collagen production. There’s no pain involved—and it feels more or less like a hot stone massage. One session per week at $400 an hour. 8 weeks recommended.

Emsculpt at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group

Emsculpt has become the answer for so many when exhausting, repetitive workouts still won’t yield results. For partners Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. Jay Layke, who head Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, Emsculpt has rapidly become one of the most in-demand treatments their A-list clientele demands—not just for summer, but year-round. “It’s uncomplicated and precise, and it’s an innovative device that can be utilized to get your body summer ready, pain-free with limited downtime.” Emsculpt couples radio frequency and HIFEM+ (high intensity electromagnetic field energy) technology to eliminate fat while simultaneously building muscle. This revolutionary device can be utilized to sculpt the abdomen and buttocks. After just four treatments and zero downtime, patients will notice remarkable reductions in subcutaneous fat and a more toned physique, resulting in approximately 30% fat reduction and a 25% increase in muscle. $1250 a session, four sessions recommended.

Targeted Cellulite Treatment That Works

QWO Cellulite Injection at JUVA Skin and Laser Center, New York City

For those who are continually disappointed by anti-cellulite products that turn out to be bogus, QWO is the first FDA-approved cellulite-ridding injectable proven to get rid of cellulite in specific areas of the body. The renowned NYC dermatologist Dr. Bruce Katz has been part of an ongoing two-and-a-half-year study on the subject—and is one of the first to offer the treatment to help women who suffer from moderate to severe cellulite. The QWO injectable dissolves the fibrous bands that pull down on skin, causing the orange peel skin characterized by the appearance of cellulite. Three sessions are recommended at $695-$995 per session depending on the number of cellulite “dimples/areas.”

PFRANKMD Knee Lift by Dr. Paul Jarrold Frank, Cosmetic Dermatologist, in New York City

Believe it or not, there is actually a high demand for treating the loose skin sagging around the knees. It’s a pet peeve for many people; and for those genuinely bothered by that specific area, New York cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank has formulated an advanced combination treatment to help tighten the knee area and promote collagen stimulation. Similar to cellulite, volume changes occur in areas on the body over time. Frank’s knee lift treatment first starts with injections (mild to moderate pain—being honest here,) of hyper-dilute biostimulatory fillers for texture and volume to fill the area and stimulate the collagen, followed by energy-delivered micro needling for elasticity. He finishes by utilizing suture suspension techniques with barbed PDO threads, which help lift the sagging skin over the knees. Results can be seen after one treatment and there is a downtime of five days before you can exercise again. Three sessions are recommended, and treatments start at $7,500.

Flatter Ab Solution

The Ballancer Pro Lymphatic Drainage Detox

This hyped, sought-after lymphatic drainage treatment with a massive cult following by health-conscious A-listers (Lady Gaga and Jennifer Aniston are loyal fans) is now available for in-home use and purchase. It’s a suit that rhythmically pulsates up and down your body, performing the most comfortable and precise lymphatic drainage massage. It basically rids your body of excess toxins and puffiness. Be forewarned, purchasing your own in-home suit comes with a hefty start price of $11,900 but available in-spa treatments are far more reasonable, at $200 per session.

Natural Supplements to Help Debloat

For anyone with bloating or digestion issues who wants a natural approach using nothing but plants and fruit, Bloating Be Gone is a go-to. The supplement was developed to give not just relief from indigestion and gas, but to also flatten the abdomen. Well Told’s simple, clean ingredients are always 100 percent natural and organic, using only three essential ingredients (organic ginger, peppermint, and fennel) in vegan capsule shells. Ideal for consumption after a large meal or after eating trigger foods that can cause bloating.

Laser Hair Removal

Beauty Park Medical Spa in Santa Monica, California

Hopefully you’re not living in the 1990s and still waxing. Granted, laser hair removal doesn’t work well on lighter shades—but it’s still an effective, efficient no-brainer. You do have to get touch ups every now and then, but the session rates are far more reasonable than they were just five or six years ago. Nurse Jamie is a favorite of ours because her facilities are super clean, the machines are advanced and painless and you’re in and out fast.

Spider Veins

VBeam Prima

Whether genetics or lifestyle are the culprits, once spider veins start appearing on the legs, they often increase over time. VBeam is a non-invasive procedure using a pulsed-dye laser that hits the skin’s various layers, then are absorbed by blood vessels to effectively clear skin of spider veins, psoriasis, acne, rosacea, and any additional aging on the legs due to excessive sun exposure. Because of the laser strength, the treatment additionally eliminates visible scars post-surgery as well. Two to five sessions are recommended, starting at $500 a session.

Intelligent Skin Exfoliation for the Body

Pellequr Korean Scrub in Beverly Hills

If you are concerned about taking care of your skin from the neck down, here’s a reminder to schedule professional Korean body scrubs monthly. Not just an exclusive A-list spa hangout, Pellequr offers authentic Korean body scrubs in a clean and lavish environment that somehow makes you forget that you’re laying naked on a table with a stranger scrubbing your body. Essential for summer, monthly deep scrubs clear out uneven skin tones and get rid of dead skin while stimulating lymph nodes. The results yield healthier skin overall—which, as an added bonus, absorbs moisturizers better and more evenly. $195 for 75 minutes.

Self-Tanning Done Right

Testing out a new self-tanner should be relegated to the winter months or when you’re not planning to show your body for a good two weeks. Sisley’s Super Soin Autobronzant Visage and Corps (for face and body) has consistently been the self-tanning mainstay for beauty junkies worldwide—it always delivers an even, streak-free, bronzed shade. The self-tanning body lotion is light but nourishing, using Macadamia oil as a key ingredient. And while the facial tanner feels hydrating and velvety, Alpine Rose extract provides a smooth touch.