January is synonymous with new beginnings, especially when it comes to your personal health. At the start of the new year, many partake in cleanses of all sorts to reset the body post-holiday. But be wary of methods that are hyped and clearly not effective when it comes to truly beautifying you inside and out—or you’ll end up miserable and weak, lugging large bottles filled with duck or pigeon or who knows what kind of bone broth hoping to rid your body and mind of toxins from an overly decadent December.

All joking aside, doctors agree the kidney and liver are adept at their bodily functions—but we can support them with juices, teas, and oils. We conferred with top experts in the fields of beauty and wellness, who shared their tips and go-to’s for keeping their bodies healthy.

Romy Soleimani, New York-Based Makeup Artist

“What you drink first thing in the morning is crucial, because it’s when your gut health is at its most neutral state,” says Soleimani, whose client list includes Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Tessa Thompson, and Reese Witherspoon. “Green nutrient powders are an excellent option not only to provide proper daily nutrients and healthy gut flora, but also vibrant skin and hair. I love Athletic Greens—this specific powder is rich with healing antioxidants and vital greens that I dutifully ingest first thing in the morning. This starts my day with an alkaline system, which also gives me energy and helps with stress throughout the day. I don’t love taking a million supplements and this is a great way to have a baseline of what I need. Spirulina and probiotics support gut health—and for taste, I like to squeeze some lemon and add ice. I also love that if I’m in a hurry, I can just grab a packet and take it to work. It really makes me feel healthy.”

Amy Oresman, Celebrity Makeup Artist

“I have a detox trick and it works,” says Oresman, who has worked with Zoe Saldaña, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Emma Roberts. “Two incredibly esteemed Italian women taught me a technique that I still swear by to help detox my body from a long night out: two shots of extra virgin olive oil back-to-back. This lubricates the intestines and will also be secreted through the pores, as the liver can’t process that much at once—so it is an internal flushing for your skin as well. I prefer Furtuna LXR’s olive oil, as it’s also rich in polyphenols; all-around fantastic if you are bold enough to try. Also, just FYI: the best hangover remedy is to boil a large piece of fresh pineapple in a big pot of water, then drink the hot water with some Manuka honey and a splash of white wine vinegar. You will feel back to your best self by the time you’ve finished.”

Joomee Song, Celebrity Aesthetician and CEO of Faceworks Inc.

“Healthy skin first starts with a healthy gut. Why do our faces break out and get puffy or super inflamed after a holiday extravaganza? This happens because of the inflammation that our gut retains due to heavy foods and sugary alcohol,” says aesthetician Joomee Song, renowned by the likes of Lady Gaga, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira for incorporating Eastern principles in her skincare regimens. “My recommendation to reset our bodies is to cleanse with a fermented beverage such as Koso. It is a refreshment that we Japanese have been consuming for over 100 years to detox and restore healthy bacteria in our digestive system. I like Koso because it is all plant-based and fermented in Japan in such a traditional manner that you can taste each ingredient in their tonic. You can drink it first thing in the morning and before bedtime, twice a day. I also am a believer in chlorella—it’s a powerhouse herb and cleanses the body and gives substantial daily detox. I take Medi-Chlorella-FX tablets by Premier Labs. The chlorella is organic and grown in freshwater, verses the tap water vats other brands use. Another important reason I like it is because it contains no added magnesium stearate, which is a synthetic additive that our bodies do not need.”

Tommy Buckett, Hairstylist to the Stars

“For anyone seeking a hair reset in the new year, make scalp health a focus,” says Marie Robinson hairstylist Tommy Buckett—a favorite of Sadie Sink and Elisabeth Moss. “For my clients, I like Monpure’s Nourish and Stimulate Scalp Mask weekly. It ‘feeds’ the hair follicles and skin cells with essential vitamins and nutrients like camellia tea oil and aloe, keeping the scalp environment nourished and balanced to grow healthier hair from follicles that are less susceptible to damage. Vegan silk peptides act as a ‘second skin’ to repair fragile hair stands and protect the scalp from pollutants.”

Jackie Park, Los Angeles-Based Skin Guru

“Foremost, I think getting a Korean-style lymphatic facial with micro current at the end really helps release facial fascia tension and drain toxic fluids that retain around the jawline,” says Jackie Park, the aesthetician whose distinct lymphatic drainage facial techniques has drawn in the likes of Lizzo and Camille Rowe. “I love the Dian Raylis Oxygenating Adaptogen Mask. It has a high concentration of oxygen plasma and superfoods, so it really brightens and feeds a tired face. I am also a wholehearted fan of Marie Veronique’s Probiotic Exfoliating Mask and Micronutrient Mask. I use them in that order: one exfoliates, the other nourishes, deeply hydrating and delivering a beautiful result—because more than anything, it protects the skin barrier. That means extraordinary skin for a longer period than just the initial hours after you apply it or get a facial. All of this said, I also stay away from alcohol, caffeine, tobacco, sugar, gluten, and dairy for at least ten days to reset my system.”

Stevi Christine, Makeup Artist and Brow Specialist

“I really like to detox with teas,” says Christine, the celebrity makeup and eyebrow master models and celebrities including Katy Perry flock to for their high-profile events. “I am not a fan of fasting, juicing or extreme, weeklong cleanses that give you nothing but headaches and exhaustion. My favorite is the Sakara Detox Tea. It has no caffeine, so I can drink it all day and let it do its work. The lemongrass is a wonderful natural digestion aid and the rose petal herbs help support adrenal functions, especially during stressful times of the year—like the beginning of January, when I’m slammed. The tea also contains Red Rooibos, which is abundant in quercetin, one of the most powerful immune boosters. It makes me feel great, it’s easy, and it’s soothing.”

Genevieve Herr, Celebrity Makeup Artist

“Before I ever mask, I use the Clarisonic first, so the skin is prepped and ready,” Herr, who has fans in Eva Mendes, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Connelly, Amanda Seyfried, and Jennifer Garner, says. “I like Lancôme’s Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask, and I just started using the Luzern Detox Mask. The Luzern mask is hydrating, and I like that you can also use it as a cleanser because of the exfoliating properties. There are two types of clay in the formulation that help purify the skin’s layers long-term. My skin becomes plump and soft to the touch.”

Kristie Streicher, Brow Specialist

“Being up in the mountains and snowboarding every day these past few weeks has reminded me how important it is to stay hydrated,” says Streicher, who expertly tweezes the always-impeccable eyebrows of Adele, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, and Sarah Paulson. “Not only for my digestion and skin, but for my immune system. I’m usually not a fan of water additives (especially those made with artificial sweeteners) but I can’t get enough of LIQUID I.V. + Immune Support Blend. The tangerine flavor is delicious but subtle and is made with cane sugar, so it’s natural. I don’t have time to slow down now that we’re getting back into the studio before awards season. This is an excellent immune boost I’m taking with me everywhere.”

Nick Flores, Hairstylist at Sally Herschberger Salon

“For a hair detox, I absolutely love the Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub,” says Nick Flores, the L.A.-based hair savant whose clients include John Mayer, Zach Efron, and Alexandra Daddario. “I didn’t expect it to suds, but it feels almost like a shampoo and conditioner in one. It not only exfoliates my scalp, but it benefits my curls, too. I have such a hard time finding something to hydrate my hair and not have it look frizzy on the days I shampoo while air drying. It’s also very gentle and soothing. I usually have to shampoo within a couple days as I have an oily scalp—but a few days pass when I use this, and I don’t notice any sort of oil buildup.”

Lisa Aharon, New York City-Based Makeup Artist

“Two weeks of overindulging on all the things I love (wine, cheese, and chocolate, to be specific) has its ramifications. Even going back to my usual routine and diet doesn’t feel the same,” says Lisa Aharon, the makeup genius often prepping the sultriest red carpet looks for Anna Kendrick and Rachel Brosnahan. “My gut is completely thrown off and nothing feels regular. I use Bloat Be Gone for help. It dissolves easily and tastes great, containing dandelion root—very healing for the digestive system. Best of all, it helps get rid of bloating from all the wrong foods I indulged in earlier in the day.”