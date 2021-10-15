The Best Under-Eye Creams, Masks and Tools for Every Concern

Figuring out how to care for the delicate skin under your eyes can be intimidating. The skin in that area is very thin, making it more prone to laxity and other signs of aging, like fine lines. That delicacy also means you should care for it with kid-gloves, not using creams that are too heavy or applying products too roughly (try using your ring finger to dab cream on, it has a lighter touch than your pointer). The sheer number of products targeting the fragile area is its own hurdle: Which one is right for you? Is one better for under makeup? Should you gua sha your eyes? (Yes! Is the answer.) Want a gel that instantly tightens? Check. Searching for eye masks that don’t just make you look like an angel, but actually look like angels? Believe it or not, check. Here, our guide to the best under-eye products on the market right now, with something for everyone.

Clean and Nourishing

This hypoallergenic, nourishing eye cream absorbs quickly. Perfect as a base under concealer or to lock moisture in overnight.

For Napping or Meditating

Soothing and stunning, this mask made entirely out of amethysts naturally carries a negative charge to detoxify and help you radiate from the inside out.

Best for Brightening

This lightweight, brightening eye cream is packed with Vitamin C Ester, a form of vitamin C that is more easily absorbed for maximum effectiveness.

Best Bang for your Buck

This ultra-hydrating cream works wonders on dark circles. It’s loaded with hyaluronic acid and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

For a “Heavenly Body”

Like a gift from God herself, Sistine’s angelic eye masks soothe puffy eyes and look cute while doing it.

For Anytime, Anywhere

Sisley’s wand applicator makes it the perfect option for on-the-go illumination. Black rose extract smooths undereyes, while red vine extract brightens dark circles.

A Soothing Salve

A gentle, buttery formula, Aēsop’s eye cream contains vitamins C and E, making it particularly effective for those with dry skin.

Instant Satisfaction

Living up to its namesake, this eye cream contains caffeine, which immediately firms under-eyes. Light-reflecting particles boost radiance while watermelon extract provides necessary moisture.

The Best Tool

To take your under-eye care to the next level, use an eye massage tool like Mount Lai’s. After applying your eye cream, gently massage the area to reduce puffiness, aid in lymphatic drainage, and allow your products to absorb more deeply.

The Best All-Natural Option

Weleda’s plant-rich and fragrance-free formula contains pomegranate seed oil, which is high in antioxidants that helps regenerate and hydrate the fragile skin around your eyes.

The Height of Luxury

Gild your routine with Chantecaille’s eye masks, which contain 24k gold and silk to plump and moisturize delicate skin.

Firm and Refresh

The peptides in Dr. Loretta’s gel formula instantly firm, while algae extract encourages your skin’s collagen production.