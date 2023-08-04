We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Summer selfishly requires massive prep for bikini season—then has the nerve to expect your hardworking feet look nothing short of pristine in the latest footwear. But your new pair of platform sandals, stilettos, or kitten-heel flip-flops won’t shine the way they should if you’ve got rough, dry heels or callouses.
You can always sub rubber sandals for leather ones (the rubber accelerants in many flip-flops can irritate and dry out the heels of your feet), take a weekly Epsom salt foot soak, and regularly exfoliate. But there are more in-depth steps you can take to ensure your feet will be smooth and beautiful for summer, says Marcela Correa, the licensed medical pedicurist who owns and operates Medi Pedi NYC, a Midtown Manhattan foot spa that specializes in non-invasive and waterless medical pedicures.
“Exfoliating with cream, not water, is a big one to consider,” says the Uruguay-born pedi-master, who has worked in the industry for over two decades. “Many people are aware of the importance of exfoliating their feet to remove dead skin and calluses, but what they might not know is that using just water can be less effective. Instead, it’s recommended to exfoliate with a foot cream or scrub specifically designed for this purpose. The cream helps soften the skin, making it easier to remove dead skin cells and calluses when using a foot file. This combination of cream and exfoliation can result in smoother and healthier-looking feet. It’s also good to note that you’re only supposed to exfoliate the feet once a week—no more.”
To put your best foot forward this August, we’ve prepared a list of the most useful and accessible products. Beautify your feet for any summer activity: whether it’s walking to work, sauntering down a yacht deck, or strolling on the sand.