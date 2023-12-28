The Best Hair Products and Devices of 2023

Although there’s a never-ending flood of new and innovative hair products released each year, we at W know that still doesn’t change the fact that most people are loyal to their all-time favorites. But it’s important to venture out and try new products regularly. Why? Just like your leech of an ex-boyfriend, when something gets too much use, it starts to underperform.

That’s right, your beloved conditioner or hair mask will deliver dull results if not rotated properly. (The same could go for your soon-to-be-ex, but that’s a different story). That’s why, as the year closes out, we’re spotlighting the most sublime haircare products and devices that launched in 2023. As 2024 creeps around the corner, you can be ready for a fresh start in the new year—with fabulous, lush hair to match.

Vegamour Hydr8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask $52 See on Sephora If you haven’t already, try this brilliant hair mask (which we could not get enough of in 2023). The hydrating mask provides moisture for dry and damaged hair; after one use, your locks feel dramatically revived and shiny. Milk thistle is the unique, standout ingredient here, working to protect your strands and strengthen the locks barrier against further damage from heat and dye.

Sisley Paris Hair Rituel Color Beautifying Hair Care Mask $110 See on Sisley ...But realistically, there’s a high chance you’ll keep dyeing your hair. That’s where Sisley’s mask comes in. Launched in May, this product is nothing short of a godsend for color-treated hair. Not only does it soften and moisturize, it’s superior at keeping the hair color vibrant between appointments. The three-minute conditioning mask uses sunflower seed extract and vitamin E to soothe the scalp, all the way through the ends—delivering soft-to-the-touch locks.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Ceramic Curling Wand $340 See on Dermstore Harry Josh consistently makes great tools beloved by the Hollywood set—so we’re not surprised he came up with this innovative tool. Not only does his curl wand feature up to 400-degree temperature with nano silver tourmaline barrel, the state-of-the-art hair tool battery and base that it comes with provides 40 minutes of charged use. Added bonus—you can charge your Harry Josh flat irons on the base charger as well.

Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Overnight Hair Serum $69 See on Violet Grey Shu Uemura’s newest launch this year is a truly convenient hair restoration treatment at your fingertips. Apply this overnight leave-in hair treatment on dry locks to deliver soft, frizz-free—and most importantly—healthy hair in the morning. There’s no rinsing necessary and hair doesn’t feel weighed down in the slightest.

Dyson Flyaway Smoother Attachment $59.99 See on Dyson As is the case with many of Dyson’s hair tools, we recommend you watch online tutorials twice to fully master the technique. Don’t give up—because the reconfigured Flyaway Smoother Attachment was one of our favorite hair launches of the year. It minimizes pesky flyaways and, as an added bonus, makes you less dependent on constant touch-ups with flat irons and blow dryers. The two-piece attachment offers two modes; smooth to dry the hair flat and flyaway, which tames frizz and leaves a shiny finish.

Pureology Color Fanatic Multitasking Leave-in Spray $34 See on Pureology This brand doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the exceptionally fabulous hair products they create. This fantastic new leave-in spray protects your hair pre-styling and keeps color full of vitality. The spray is infused with camelina oil, which is excellent at nourishing strands and promoting hair growth, as well as olive oil and coconut oil to lend the hair some luster.

Crown Affair The Calming Scalp Serum $58 See on Crown Affair Quite often, the purer and simpler the botanical ingredients are, the better a product will be for your hair—and the faster your hair will respond to it. This clean formulation is fantastic to relieve a dry or irritated scalp, leaving it less flakey and soothed. The mélange of tea tree and peppermint oils, along with healing aloe vera, helps protect the scalp’s skin barrier and can be applied any time throughout the day (but more favorably, on damp hair or before going to bed).

14th Night The Shampoo and Conditioner Duo $92 See on 14th Night This is one of the higher-quality formulated shampoos and conditioners from this year that we recommend keeping in your regular rotation. The duo smells like absolute heaven, and contains a medley of nourishing pomegranate, almond, and argan oils that hydrate the hair without any heavy residue after rinsing.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Scalp and Hair Oil $32 See on Sephora Rosemary and tea tree oil have long been revered for their hair and scalp benefits. Brigeo’s newest multiuse pre-wash hair oil treatment reinvigorates from scalp to strand ends. Use this for at least ten minutes or overnight to promote hair vitality, relieve follicle congestion, and strengthen hair cuticles.