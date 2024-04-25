The 12 Best Beauty Products That Launched in April

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W publishes a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder $0 See on Sephora The latest sensation setting the makeup world ablaze is Hourglass’s Vanish Airbrush—and we agree with the hype. While the wow, wow, wow factor of this powder is easily visible no matter your skin type, those with oilier faces will appreciate it even more, thanks to its oil-absorbing properties. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, talc-free, and the plastic case is compostable.

Chantecaille Rose de Mai Body Cream with Retinol $150 See on Chantecaille We firmly believe in doing things right the first time, so if you’re going to incorporate retinol in your body care regimen, use this high-quality version. Retinol is the most superior active we’ve found to stimulate skin cell turnover, boost what we hope is collagen production, and maintain overall soft-to-the-touch skin. Chantecaille’s newly released retinol body cream harnesses the floral power of their exclusive Rose de Mai essence—an exquisite rose sourced from Grasse, France, which blooms for just two weeks in May—and their top-tier encapsulated retinol. We recommend using this before bed nightly for optimal results.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 60 $50 See on Sephora This product is brought to you by none other than Shiseido, one of the most respected sunscreen lines favored by skincare experts across the board. The Japanese brand’s newest sunscreen goes the extra mile, performing exceptionally well in high temperatures and underwater—all while repelling sweat and keeping your skin hydrated with its unique five-blend algae formula. An added bonus: this sunscreen contains one of our favorite botanical ingredients, licorice root extract, which brightens and soothes even the most sensitive, acne-prone skin.

Irene Forte Skincare Pistachio Face Oil $180 See on Bluemercury You should nurture your skin as you would your body, utilizing only the finest offerings from nature. We’ve been in love lately with the lightweight texture of this nourishing facial oil, perfect for indulging in a relaxing nighttime facial massage while delivering a concentrated dose of stabilized, reparative vitamin E to your skin. Sourced from organic Sicilian pistachios, this product boasts phytomelatonin, a potent plant extract renowned for its regenerative properties, guarding your skin against free radicals. Additionally, enriched with omega-rich olive oils, it provides further nourishment and protection.

Shiva Rose Pearl Milk Cleanser $55 See on Shiva Rose Revel in the glow this magnificent product will give you. Let’s start with the radiance we get from this gentle cleanser, thanks to the power of ground pearl powder, along with gently exfoliating willow bark and the healing oils of calendula, coconut, and avocado, which are all immediately nourishing, offering clean skin with vibrance.

Tom Ford Beauty Architecture Soft Matte Foundation $150 See on Nordstrom Your makeup will look on point for hours on end. This latest fade-proof, matte-finish foundation has a higher price tag—but it’s completely justified. Arriving just in time for your upcoming warm-weather vacations, the foundation is heat- and humidity-resistant for up to 24 hours. Tom Ford’s soft matte product is available in 40 shades, and is brimming with antioxidants and plumping hyaluronic acid.

Erno Laszlo Phelityl Reviving Cream $146 See on Nordstrom Hats off to esteemed skincare label Erno Laszlo for introducing this gorgeous, 24-hour hydrating face cream that yields one of the best matte finishes we have experienced. It’s an ultra-light consistency, yet powerfully minimizes the appearance of pores and is crafted with anti-inflammatory Phelityl complex: soothing sustainable biopolymer botanical acacia gum, yellow wood tree extract, rosehip oil, and skin-smoothing squalene are all in the mix here.

Celluma Contour Body Contouring Device See on Celluma For the record, no other LED light therapy product has come close to matching the results of Celluma; the label’s latest device lives up to an immaculate brand reputation. The new at-home body contouring system harnesses the potent benefits of LED light therapy to reduce the circumference of the hips, waist, and thighs as well as improving skin tone and texture. In line with Celluma’s other innovative products, this FDA-cleared device also provides relief for muscle and joint discomfort.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder $35 See on Sephora We’ve been around long enough to know that the smallest details in your makeup look can make a stunning difference—consider this product proof of that fact. Makeup artist Pat McGrath has created a new and notable Baby Pink hue for her best-selling under-eye powder, adding a truly impeccable finishing touch and yielding the most subtle glow to enhance the eye. One swipe and you’ll look refreshed and ready for your close-up.

Dior Le Baume Limited Edition Multipurpose Crème $60 See on Dior This is perfect to keep handy in your bag when you’re on the go, or even typing away at your desk. Use Le Baume on lips, hands, legs, and feet for instant hydration at all hours. It’s excellent for weekend trips when you want your body drenched with high-quality hydration vs. less efficient hotel creams.

Rokael Beauty Rebirth Tinted Whipped Lip Oil in Angelic Honey $24 See on Rokael Beauty This stupendous color, curated by Beyoncé’s makeup artist Rokael Lizama, is not only one of the most glam pink hues, it also ensures your lips are hydrated with the perfect dose of jojoba oil. We loved wearing it on its own, but especially over a darker pink for evening.