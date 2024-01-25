With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W publishes a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Dior Prestige Le Baume de Minuit Night Cream $775 See on Bergdorf Goodman This powerhouse night cream makes your skin totally radiant, full stop. Twice as effective as Dior’s Prestige Day Cream, this product works overtime with the help of two standout hero ingredients: Dior’s proprietary Rosapeptide, derived from 88 finely extracted molecules to repair the skin; and the antioxidant madecassic acid, which hydrates and soothes the skin for long-term barrier protection. You’ll see results after the first week of regular use.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette $0 See on Ulta This is the most enchanting collection of winter pinks and plum-neutrals. We love how the darker shadow tones look gorgeous along the lash line, especially with the top highlighter hue serving as an all-over lid base.

La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence $790 See on Bloomingdale's Incorporating the brand’s signature crystal miracle brew, La Mer’s newest super-active serum promises to deliver your smoothest skin yet. Potent and fast-absorbing, the science-backed micro-symmetry fermentation process provides suppleness that is second to none. The first sign of results appear in just four hours after use—but for the most impactful results, give it four weeks and use the product twice a day.

Ghd Chronos Styler 1 Inch Flat Iron $329 See on Sephora An innovative flat iron promising more shine, less frizz, and more breakage protection than ever before? Please sign us up, yesterday. Ghd’s newest flat iron uses state-of-the-art technology to achieve all of the above—as well as faster hair styling so you can focus on the rest of your life.

Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse Daily Clarifying Gel Cleanser $40 See on Sephora For anyone with oily skin who has a hard time controlling shine, this is a game-changing face cleanser. Tatcha’s The Matcha Cleanse harnesses the power of Japanese botanicals such as antioxidant-rich, high-grade matcha green tea; Japanese mugwort, a powerful skin barrier complex and gentle exfoliant; and willow bark, which helps with oil control and decongesting your pores.

Osea Collagen Dream Night Cream with Bio Retinol $68 See on Ulta Clean beauty lovers will covet this wonderfully restorative night cream. Vegan-derived collagen hydrates as the proprietary blend of bio-derived algae retinols facilitate a non-irritating skin cell turnover. Standout hero ingredients are the ultra-moisturizing and calming King of Bitters extract, plus wild lavender. Like all of Osea’s products, this one is sustainably sourced and packaged.

Vegamour Hydr8 Weightless Repair Hair Oil $48 See on Sephora This product may be thin in consistency, but it is formidable when it comes to softening the hair strands and keeping frizz controlled. The formulation uses all plant-based extracts (including hydrating chia seed oil and softening marula oil), which leave no heavy residue or oiliness. We’re impressed.

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol +Ferulic Perfectly Dosed Retinol Pads $42 See on Dr. Dennis Gross These pure liquid, pre-dosed concentrated retinol pads are available in 0.2% and extra strength 0.5% to properly target your skin’s dark spots and fine wrinkles while resurfacing any signs of dull and congested skin. Squalene, hyaluronic acid, and ferulic acid are also blended into the composition to add ample hydration and anti-irritant components.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Pure Hollywood $24 See on Sephora We promise: this nude-pink pigment paired with just the right amount of mauve looks as fab as it feels—like the silkiest velvet as it glides on the lips. Pair this gloss with a dramatic smoky eye or shimmery bronze lids to exude a sexy yet sophisticated vibe.