The 14 Best New Genderless Fragrances for Fall

Your signature fragrance is a deeply personal preference. The right scent has the power to uplift and inspire confidence; it can also reinforce memories of the past that you hold dear. As fall begins, why not consider switching up your go-to perfume? We’ve put together a list of our favorite perfumes released this season—all of which will surely inspire and, more importantly, make a positive first impression, expressing your mood and personality before you even utter a hello to whoever is in the room. No matter what your gender expression, there’s something here for you. Keep scrolling to shop the latest in haute perfumerie.

Frederic Malle Hope by Dominique Ropion Eau de Parfum $1,140 See on Neiman Marcus This is a gorgeous tribute to the rich heritage of the Middle East. A deep and full unisex scent, this fragrance is rich in frankincense and tranquil amber notes, which blend harmoniously with cypress and juniper. There are also scattered hints of leathery incense and vetiver to add substantiality, creating a fragrance with the power to transport.

Dior Rouge Trafalgar Esprit de Parfum $470 See on Dior Have you ever smelled the essence of scarlet red in a fragrance? Well, this is it. Dior’s Rouge Trafalgar Esprit de Parfum is a worthy fall fragrance choice that anyone will be naturally drawn to, regardless of their gender. The brand’s Esprit de Parfum Collection offers a deeper, more artistic take on five of Dior’s exquisite scents crafted by the fragrance mastermind Francis Kurkdjian. This new iteration is crisper and deeper, with a subtle cherry undertone, Bulgarian and Turkish rose notes, and a hint of pink pepper. Overall, it’s soft and silky, with a warm, spicy allure that invites you to savor every whiff.

Creed Delphinus Eau de Parfum $545 See on Creed The feeling of the softest, most sumptuous velvet has been captured in a bottle. Creed’s latest genderless fragrance offers a glam interpretation of vanilla essence, delivering a serene radiance that exudes elegance. The standout opening note here is the delicate, powdery Orris butter—a distilled essence from the iris flower that lends a beautiful, calming element. It blends seamlessly with the almond and amberwood notes, creating a scent that is complex but refined.

Tom Ford Black Lacquer $255 See on Sephora Tom Ford Beauty’s latest olfactory debut is simply fabulous. This scent captures is the height of artful taste, capturing sophistication and merging the boldness of the notes to give all the fall feels. There is a subtle hint of dark peony that won us over—a charming surprise after a few minutes of wear.

Trudon Absolu Eau de Parfum $52 See on Trudon This one is ideal for someone who appreciates a blend of historical elegance with a modern twist. Absolu is the latest creation from Trudon—one of the world’s oldest luxury scent and candle crafters. Orange blossom, a scent long favored by French royalty like Marie Antionette and Louix XIV (he hated the heaviness of musks), combines classic and contemporary in a striking new fragrance celebrating. The heart is complemented by warm cardamom, saffron, and soothing iris.

Byredo Desert Dawn Eau de Parfum $225 See on Byredo You’ll feel serene ambiance with one spritz of this Byredo scent, like you’re taking in the early morning light from your terrace. The notes open with fresh cardamom and rose petals, while a heart of sandalwood, cedarwood, and carrot seeds adds layers of depth, complementing a silky vetiver.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Apom Eau de Parfum $245 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This scent has an authentically vintage feel of classic Parisian fragrances. It’s a subtle, genderless scent with a prominent vanilla base sheathed in light spells of white musk, lavender, and orange blossom.

Acqua di Parma Luce di Rosa Eau de Parfum $0 See on Neiman Marcus Rose enveloped in a vibrant citrus medley is an aromatic success here. The latest drop from the esteemed Italian fragrance house, “luce di rosa” is Italian for “pink light.” There’s a refined citrus composition here, with opulent Bulgarian rose at its heart, while the scent’s overall character remains robust.

YSL Beauté MYSLF Eau de Parfum $148 See on Ulta The latest from YSL Beauté’s MYSLF collection is Le Parfum, an intricate and distinguished scent with spicy undertones that prides itself on a more masculine allure. There is an opulent fusion of bourbon vanilla intertwined with orange blossom—plus a bold, spicy accord that makes this an evocative scent, especially for evening.

Jo Malone London Hinoki and Cedarwood Cologne Intense $160 See on Jo Malone This is one of the cleaner (yet deeper) unisex scents we tested. It’s weighted to perfection, with just the right amount of lavender to give the cedarwood a comfortable presence. The brand recommends, for added flavor, to layer this with their signature English Pear and Sweet Pea. We think it stands out wonderfully on its own.

Aēsop Virere Eau de Parfum $160 See on Aēsop From the very first spritz, this fragrance had our hearts. The vibrant melange of cedar, green tea, vibrant bergamot, and warm fig is not only captivating to the senses but also remarkable for its non-toxic composition. This product is clean beauty and Leaping Bunny certified.

D S & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus Eau de Parfum $210 See on D S & Durga DS & Durga’s new fragrance exudes discreet luxury. We’re biased toward original scents crafted with artistry, particularly those that avoid clichés found in other scents. This perfume is therapeutic too, with healing eucalyptus, and a woody aroma.

Loewe Earth Elixir Eau De Parfum $280 See on Bergdorf Goodman For something unique, consider this dreamy autumnal fragrance. Loewe’s Earth swirls with the rich notes of mimosa, amber, and truffle. Perfectly unisex, this scent captures the essence of the season in a single, enchanting blend.