With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (
celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire. Sisley’s newest launch delivers radiance to your skin in a matter of hours. Supremÿa La Nuit merges cutting-edge science and high-grade botanicals to deliver a truly sublime repairing night cream. The formulation uses targeted steps to promote detoxification and skin resynchronization. The brand’s patented Fundamental Regeneration Complex is formulated to fight 25 antiaging aggressors while you sleep—so your skin can slay the next day.
If you’re looking to experiment with a new eyeshadow this fall, let it be this metallic brown, Cèdre Cuivré. One swoop over the eyelids of Chanel’s first loose powder gives a stunning medium-brown lid (this product comes with an easy-to-use sponge applicator). If you want more intensity, a quick second application will lend a deep and dramatic look. We love to pair this with a subtle gold highlight on the cheeks and a clear, glossy lip to give more focus to the eyes—which are the star of this look, hands down.
Can a look described as “berrylicious” still be sophisticated? Absolutely. One of the most striking colors to launch this month, Dior has created a favorite lip hue we plan to wear well into fall. The sophisticated, high-shine red pigment stays on for 12+ hours without any bleeding or smudging.
There’s nothing more refreshing than a cooling gel-cream during summertime, and Dr. Jart’s latest release is just that. With a formulation that includes hyaluronic acid, the K-beauty brand’s latest product delivers plenty of hydration, but is never heavy or greasy. It feels soft and pillowy to the touch, kind of like a whipped marshmallow—and smells slightly sweet upon immediate application, too. But there are no cloying scents here, as the perfume dissipates quickly, leaving only a bouncy glow for your skin.
Your over-sunned, tired skin will drink up this ultra-nourishing and reparative secret-sauce serum formulated by none other than the renowned aesthetician and
Beauty Sandwich founder, Ivan Pol. The soothing elixir has a powerhouse of active ingredients such as firming African Kalahari melon seed oil, protective milk thistle, and reparative pomegranate oil and rock samphire sea fennel, which noticeably improves overall skin tone and doles out vibrant radiance to the complexion.
If you’re noticing that your neck and chin need instant firming, tightening, and smoothing, look no further than this no-mess, peptide-rich hydrogel mask. With easy-to-use loops that fit behind the ears, this product is more than easy to use—and earnestly delivers jaw-dropping results in 20 minutes flat.
Ideal for under the eyes, this fabulous brightening highlighter stick delivers a soft and illuminating glow that beautifully enhances any makeup look. The 24-hour wear formulation is rich with hyaluronic acid, providing moisture with no caking or creasing.
Pesky flyaways are not only time-consuming but often only manageable when tamed with thicker hair pomades that end up weighing down and potentially compromising your hairstyle. Dyson has heard your flyaway woes and created a brand-new solution. The reconfigured Flyaway Smoother Attachment saves you time and gives smooth, sleek hair, (which in turn makes you less dependent on your flat iron or those heavier hair products: always welcome news). The two-piece attachment has two modes;
smooth to dry the hair flat and flyaway, which tames frizz and leaves a shiny finish. We recommend you view the YouTube tutorials twice for faster mastering of this tool.
Surfers, tennis players, and beachgoers rejoice. Sun Patch’s kits (now in nude and neon) come with face patches that cover the under-eye and cheekbone areas of your face, where dark spots often occur from sun exposure, even when you wear a hat and sunscreen. The silicone, biocompatible adhesive gel patches are durable and lay right on the skin without feeling heavy or causing irritation. Clean, dry, and bare skin is a must before applying for them to stay on—then, apply sunscreen as you would normally.