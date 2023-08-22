With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Sisley Paris Supremÿa La Nuit Supreme Antiaging Skin Care Cream $940 See on Sisley Paris Sisley’s newest launch delivers radiance to your skin in a matter of hours. Supremÿa La Nuit merges cutting-edge science and high-grade botanicals to deliver a truly sublime repairing night cream. The formulation uses targeted steps to promote detoxification and skin resynchronization. The brand’s patented Fundamental Regeneration Complex is formulated to fight 25 antiaging aggressors while you sleep—so your skin can slay the next day.

Chanel Ombre Première Libre Loose Eyeshadow Intense in #406 Cèdre Cuivré $40 See on Saks Fifth Avenue If you’re looking to experiment with a new eyeshadow this fall, let it be this metallic brown, Cèdre Cuivré. One swoop over the eyelids of Chanel’s first loose powder gives a stunning medium-brown lid (this product comes with an easy-to-use sponge applicator). If you want more intensity, a quick second application will lend a deep and dramatic look. We love to pair this with a subtle gold highlight on the cheeks and a clear, glossy lip to give more focus to the eyes—which are the star of this look, hands down.

Dior Rouge Forever Liquid Lacquer in #840 Rayonnante $45 See on Sephora Can a look described as “berrylicious” still be sophisticated? Absolutely. One of the most striking colors to launch this month, Dior has created a favorite lip hue we plan to wear well into fall. The sophisticated, high-shine red pigment stays on for 12+ hours without any bleeding or smudging.

Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Hydro Plump Water Cream $36 See on Dr. Jart There’s nothing more refreshing than a cooling gel-cream during summertime, and Dr. Jart’s latest release is just that. With a formulation that includes hyaluronic acid, the K-beauty brand’s latest product delivers plenty of hydration, but is never heavy or greasy. It feels soft and pillowy to the touch, kind of like a whipped marshmallow—and smells slightly sweet upon immediate application, too. But there are no cloying scents here, as the perfume dissipates quickly, leaving only a bouncy glow for your skin.

Iván Pol SS02 Snatching Daytime Elixir—I Know What You Did Last Summer $250 See on The Beauty Sandwich Your over-sunned, tired skin will drink up this ultra-nourishing and reparative secret-sauce serum formulated by none other than the renowned aesthetician and Beauty Sandwich founder, Ivan Pol. The soothing elixir has a powerhouse of active ingredients such as firming African Kalahari melon seed oil, protective milk thistle, and reparative pomegranate oil and rock samphire sea fennel, which noticeably improves overall skin tone and doles out vibrant radiance to the complexion.

RéVive Chin Contour Instant Tightening Peptide Mask $95 See on Neiman Marcus If you’re noticing that your neck and chin need instant firming, tightening, and smoothing, look no further than this no-mess, peptide-rich hydrogel mask. With easy-to-use loops that fit behind the ears, this product is more than easy to use—and earnestly delivers jaw-dropping results in 20 minutes flat.

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Radiance Enhancer $95 See on Bergdorf Goodman Ideal for under the eyes, this fabulous brightening highlighter stick delivers a soft and illuminating glow that beautifully enhances any makeup look. The 24-hour wear formulation is rich with hyaluronic acid, providing moisture with no caking or creasing.

Dyson Flyaway Smoother Attachment $59.99 See on Dyson Pesky flyaways are not only time-consuming but often only manageable when tamed with thicker hair pomades that end up weighing down and potentially compromising your hairstyle. Dyson has heard your flyaway woes and created a brand-new solution. The reconfigured Flyaway Smoother Attachment saves you time and gives smooth, sleek hair, (which in turn makes you less dependent on your flat iron or those heavier hair products: always welcome news). The two-piece attachment has two modes; smooth to dry the hair flat and flyaway, which tames frizz and leaves a shiny finish. We recommend you view the YouTube tutorials twice for faster mastering of this tool.