How to Treat Sunspots, Melasma, and Skin Discoloration Post-Summer

Welcome back to a time of year I call the “Summer of Spots”—that magical period when you return from your warm-weather getaway, inspect your reflection in full lighting, and wonder, “What fresh hell is this?”

In truth, we know what it is: those newly sprouted sunspots, hyperpigmentation, and melasma signs are often triggered by hot weather and sun exposure (yes, even with a hat and sunscreen). No matter how many times you reapply SPF, cover your entire face and body with protective clothing, and avoid the sauna while everyone else basks in the heat, you still end up with a new collection of spots. At the risk of sounding uncouth, it sucks—and majorly, at that.

As a beauty editor, my inbox tends to get overwhelmed around this time of year, from both strangers and friends seeking solutions for their newly sun-spotted skin. For the record, hyperpigmentation and melasma do not have cures, only remedies. It is impossible to permanently rid yourself of melasma. Compounding this issue is the fact that many high-concentration actives in skincare products these days can compromise your skin barrier, making your dermal layers more susceptible to sun damage.

However, there are excellent treatments and remedies that can temporarily reduce and lessen the appearance of these spots. What’s best for you will ultimately come down to considerations regarding downtime, budget, and commitment. We’ve compiled a range of options—from potent medical treatments to more moderate topical solutions, plus gentle remedies tailored to sensitive skin, like supplements or topicals. Whether you’re laser-treatment inclined or seeking gentle, natural remedies, we’ve got you covered.

Laser Treatments

“Post-summer sun pigmentation is always a concern for my patients this time of year, often exacerbated with age, hormones and the cumulative UV damage we experience with time," says Dr. Maryam Zamani, a prominent surgeon. The London-based skin expert offers a wide range of options for clients who are looking for long-term results. “First and foremost, for the best results, it’s ideal to wait a few weeks after tanning before starting treatment and to maintain consistent skincare and sun protection before, during and after treatment.”

Laser treatments, like peels, are stronger and yield more visible results. They might require more downtime and a committed skincare regiment to support the treatment, but it’s well worth the extra attention. “One of my preferred approaches combines light and laser technologies,” Zamani says. “The BBL (BroadBand Light) Treatment, a sophisticated form of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), is particularly effective. It targets and breaks down unwanted pigmentation, such as sunspots and age spots, leading to a smoother and more even skin tone. Typically, this treatment requires three to five sessions spaced monthly for optimal results. For more intense pigmentation issues, BBL Heroic, a higher-intensity version of the original, can also be used on the body to address hyperpigmentation. This one is highly favored by my clients. In addition, I often combine BBL with Sciton’s MOXI Laser, which is an excellent low-heat option to improve skin texture and pigment (particularly in melasma patients). Sometimes I’ll also incorporate the HALO Laser for its minimal downtime and multilayer approach to pigmentation and skin rejuvenation (and texture refining).”

“These lasers work on different skin layers to target pigment at multiple depths, often significantly reducing pigmentation in one treatment,” Zamani adds. “For any residual pigment, targeted light or laser treatments can be applied as needed. Seborrheic keratoses and certain sun-induced spots can be treated with cryotherapy to freeze them off, or with lasers to remove the pigment. As always, consistent treatment is crucial for the best outcomes.”

Microneedling

This approach has proven to be excellent for brightening the skin and giving your face noticeable radiance. Plus, thanks to new innovations, you can carry out this treatment at home. Editrix The Microneedle boasts a superior at-home set that is super easy to use, and is a stamp vs. a roller (no skin tears). Their microneedling treatment contains two powerful treatments in one: a disposable microneedle pre-filled with a brightening serum for an effective, once-a-week treatment, and a fabulous skin rejuvenation treatment. When the device punctures the skin, the body reacts by sending growth factors, collagen, and elastin to heal the “injury.” This process not only remodels and removes damaged skin, but also delivers a potent blend of niacinamide, vitamin C, lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and peptides beneath the surface.

Peels

“For those with stubborn melasma, an excellent option I frequently recommend is the Cosmelan, or Dermamelan Peel, used in conjunction with a strict skincare regimen,” says Zamani. “Melasma, which fluctuates over time, may require ongoing treatment—and this is important to note. This peel is pain-free, but requires a specific application time; within 7-10 days, the superficial layer of skin will peel away to reveal brighter, lighter skin. Adhering to the prescribed skincare routine is essential for maintaining results.”

Spot Corrector

This approach can be excellent for tackling individual sunspots with precision. Active ingredients work to also help prevent future discoloration from skin damage. Our overall favorite pick is Clinique’s Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter. The advanced formulation is designed to seamlessly brighten skin and diminish dark spots, and features a powerful brightening molecule, UP302, to even out skin tone. Complementing this is a gentle dose of salicylic acid, which helps to fade newer dark spots by exfoliating the upper layers of the skin. The brew also includes potent yeast extract, known for its ability to exfoliate and address surface discoloration. Glucosamine, another savior amino compound, breaks down the bonds between dead skin cells, promoting the removal of surface discoloration and revealing a more even complexion. Lastly, rice bran extract, one of our favorite natural ingredients, is a formidable antioxidant and anti-irritant helping to guard against future dark spots by protecting the skin from damaging free radicals.

Concentrated Topicals

Dr. Shereene Idriss, the beloved New York City-based dermatologist, has a skincare system called Major Fade, one of our favorites. “I’ve always said that you can have all the lines and wrinkles in the world, but if your skin tone is bright and even, your other skin issues are less noticeable,” Idriss says. “I created the Major Fade Solution System, a trio of products designed to prep, treat, and prevent hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and more. The System includes the Major Fade Flash Mask, which exfoliates and evens out skin tone with 15 percent glycolic acid and 3 percent lactic acid; Major Fade Hyper Serum, which instantly illuminates the skin while fading discoloration long-term with actives like alpha arbutin, licorice root, and niacinamide; and the Major Fade Active Seal, a 2-in-1 vitamin C gel moisturizer that seals in a powerful cocktail of brightening actives. Each product is formulated with the most efficacious, clinically studied brightening actives. Suitable for all skin types and tones, I would recommend this trio for anyone who wants to fade their discoloration, dark spots, acne scars, hyperpigmentation, etc.”

Gentle Topical

You can rarely go wrong if it’s sourced from Mother Nature. We love Cocokind’s Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum because it doesn’t compromise the skin barrier, or make the skin sensitive. This product is gentle, and takes some time—but if you’re diligent about using this product, it does a beautiful job in fading pigmentation, and even acne scars. This is also an affordable option that consistently delivers impressive results, making it a standout choice for those seeking value and efficacy.

Tranexamic Acid

The topical ingredient tranexamic acid acid is key for maintaining an even skin tone. But did you know you can also take it in pill form? Usually requiring a prescription, tranexamic acid helps inhibit melanin production and prevents dark spots. Dr. Jessica Wu—a Harvard medical school graduate and of the most revered derms on the West Coast—often relies on TA to help clients who deal with sunspots. “Tranexamic acid (both oral and topical) is one of my favorite treatments for melasma. It reduces sensitivity to UV rays and hormones (both of which are known to aggravate melasma). Taking tranexamic acid for melasma is an off-label use, because it’s only FDA approved for other uses, such as heavy menstrual periods and other bleeding conditions. I screen patients for risk of blood clots, and if there is a family history, or someone’s at greater risk (such as smoking, or taking birth control pills) I send them to their internist for medical clearance. This is a rare risk. A more common side effect is upset stomach. It’s taken once or twice a day; starting at a low dose. Most patients see results in six to eight weeks, though I have some patients who see dramatic improvement as soon as four weeks. I typically prescribe it for three to six months, then they take a break.”

Brightening Serum

Cle de Peau’s Concentrated Brightening Serum is not only gentle, it’s also super-effective when treating dark spots. This product features tranexamic acid in a milder, less invasive formula. The lightweight ingredients here help tackle hyperpigmentation while also enhancing your skin’s brightness through a radiant illuminator. Enriched with soothing prebiotics and eucalyptus baby leaf extract, which maintain a balanced microbiome on the skin’s surface and inhibit oxidation, gives a fab glow too.

Supplements

For those who want to keep their skin regimen as natural as possible, we loved the Vida Glow Advanced Radiance supplement. This product features the brand’s MelaTech complex, an advanced blend that targets pigmentation through licorice root extract and lycopene (both of these ingredients inhibit melanin overproduction by reducing tyrosinase activity). Together, these ingredients not only help diminish existing pigmentation, but also prevent the emergence of new spots. Additionally, the formula is enriched with both primary and secondary antioxidants, including lycopene. The supplement is further enhanced by French Maritime Pine Bark and Alpha Lipoic Acid, two potent antioxidants known for their ability to reduce dark spots, support skin regeneration, and promote a more luminous complexion.

Vitamin C

This is a potent brightening agent for addressing dark spots and hyperpigmentation, tanks to its robust antioxidant properties. There are tons of vitamin C products currently on the skincare market; we preferred Agent Nateur’s Holi (c ) Vitamin C Powder as one of the superior topicals. Kudos to the powder’s versatility—it allows for precise customization by mixing it with other skincare products to suit individual needs. After using it several times, you will know how much you need for the right result. Agent Nateur’s citamin C is an excellent acne fighter as well.