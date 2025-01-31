Have you ever been curious about the secrets tucked away in an iconic designer’s medicine cabinet? It turns out, Rick Owens and I share more than just an appreciation for avant-garde aesthetics—we also use the same toothpaste. Specifically, a sleek, Stockholm-born staple from the oral-care brand Selahatin. Even the boldest visionaries appreciate the finer things when it comes to brushing and flossing, apparently.

Kristoffer Vural, found of Selahatin, named his business after his grandfather, a nod to his Scandinavian and Middle Eastern influences. After suffering a stroke before turning 30, Vural spent a year in recovery—a time when even brushing his teeth became a form of self care. Since Selahatin was founded in 2018, it has become a cult favorite—nominated for a Wallpaper Design Award, and endorsed by design icons, including Owens himself.

I find using this product makes brushing your teeth and rinsing your mouth into an elevated, sophisticated experience, transfoming a daily routine into a moment of care. In addition to the whitening toothpaste, I also use the Of Course I Still Luv You Mouthwash, which smells like citrusy verbena and sun-drenched bergamot. Cardamom adds depth and complexity, while the rich warmth of pine and the fresh, aromatic quality of juniper evoke the the freshness of the oral care products you’re used to—but way, way better.

Consider this your PSA for next-level oral care: the correct routine is floss first, then rinse with mouthwash, and then brush—without rinsing after. I know it feels counterintuitive, but washing away all that protective goodness is like applying a serum and immediately splashing water on your face. (If the idea of not rinsing after brushing makes you uneasy, allow me to introduce your new best friend: the tongue scraper. It’s the understated essential your oral-care routine has been missing.)

Next comes brushing, which turns into an indulgence with a toothpaste like this one. As someone who doesn’t love aggressively minty toothpaste, this option feels like a revelation. The experience feels dining at a fabulous restaurant and discovering an unexpected yet exquisite flavor pairing. Dare I say, I’m cultivating a refined palate...for toothpaste?

And here’s a chic little essential to slip into your bag—an oral extract water: an infinitely more stylish alternative to gum that keeps things fresh without the fuss.

My favorite part of all is the sleek, minimalist packaging. It brings an understated elegance to my bathroom, and proves that even the simplest rituals can be infused with style and intention. Why shouldn’t your daily routine feel just as indulgent as your skincare?