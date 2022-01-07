Every Product You Need for a Nourishing Winter Beauty Routine

Nailing down the right beauty routine in any season can be a challenge, but it’s especially hard in the winter. Your skin feels drier, your hair seems to be taking on a life of its own, and all of a sudden the makeup colors that perfectly complemented your summer glow just look... off. But fear not, because we’ve done extensive research on all the products you need to make you feel and look like your best self, even when the temperature dips into the single digits and your wardrobe consists of multiple layers of knits. From perennial favorites like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Aesop’s Hand Balm to newer products such as the Omorovicza Blue Diamond Supercream and Typology Tinted Serum, we have your essential skin, body and haircare routines covered.

Skincare Heroes

Incorporating a serum that contains hyaluronic acid is beneficial year-round, but it can be especially helpful during the winter months. Hyaluronic acid helps maintain skin’s resilience, firmness and glow. If you’re new to the game, this $7 option from The Ordinary is a good place to start.

Vitamin C helps stimulate collagen production and can reduce the appearance of dark spots. CLE Cosmetics’ potent 2-in-1 oil and serum hybrid is for when your skin is feeling a bit dull and dry.

Omorovicza’s Blue Diamond Supercream is a cold-weather must—even on the driest, coldest days, your skin will feel supple, hydrated and youthful.

Although winter days are a little less bright, it’s important not to veer away from daily sunscreen application as UV rays are potent year-round. Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen goes on smoothly and leaves an incredible matte finish, prepping your skin for any makeup you may want to add on top.

A hydrating face mist is always a nice, hydrating addition to a morning or evening routine. This one by Farm Aesthetics has 100% natural ingredients and also doubles as a gentle toner.

When your skin needs a little extra love, using an overnight mask is a great way to get results with minimal effort. Apply a thing layer before going to sleep, and you’ll wake up with soothed, softened and supple skin.

Non-Drying Makeup

This Typology tinted serum offers the ideal combination of moisture (it contains squalane, aloe vera and vitamin C) and sheer coverage—a great way to simplify your morning routine.

Cream blush is an easy, quick way to add a touch of glow. This one is highly pigmented, which means a little goes a long way. (See more of our favorite cream blushes here.)

If you’re prone to chapped lips, a tinted balm is a great way to add color without sacrificing protection from the elements. Glossier’s Ultralip, which contains hyaluronic acid and a blend of soothing oils, is one of our favorites.

Anyone who owns a pot of the Laneige Sleeping Mask knows that there is no other formula more elite — period. While originally designed to wear overnight, this lip mask also works as a light, nourishing, non-sticky gloss during the day. And if $22 seems steep, know that it will last forever.

Haircare Essentials

The basis of any hair care routine starts with a great shampoo and conditioner. Oribe’s products work for all hair types and textures, and we especially love the Brilliance & Shine line for reinvigorating dull, lifeless strands.

At one point last year, rice water became the TikTok miracle beauty ingredient du jour, due to its purported ability to make hair stronger and longer and increase shine. Curly-hair favorite Briogeo incorporated the stuff into this intensive weekly treatment, which can be used in addition to a deep moisture mask or on its own.

Packed with exotic superfood ingredients like snow mushroom extract, coconut oil, murumuru butter, pequi oil, and abyssinian oil, this hair mask is one of the most powerful and effective we’ve tried lately.

This luxurious treatment oil remains a classic for a reason. It instantly gets rid of frizz and makes hair incredibly soft and glossy.

The Ultimate Body Moisturizer

Aesop’s body lotion is a modern classic. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky, plus it smells truly divine.