Actress Blake Lively has been a red carpet staple since she appeared in the film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005. Throughout her career—which includes playing Serena van der Woodsen in the hit series Gossip Girl, a surfer in The Shallows, and a fashion publicist in the comedy A Simple Favor—the American beauty’s approach to hair and makeup hasn’t changed much. And why should it? Lively knows that her messily tousled golden blonde waves are what the people want, and she’s going to deliver. However, the blonde bombshell isn’t afraid to switch up her style from time to time, recently stepping out in a ’50s-inspired faux lob. On Lively’s 34th birthday, here’s a look back at some of the many times her hair stole the show on the red carpet.

1 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Blake Lively wove a diamanté chain into her loose braid at the Free Guy New York premiere on August 3, 2021 in New York City.

2 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors Menswear and a beach wave for the Michael Kors fall 2020 runway show on February 12, 2020 in New York City.

3 Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic The Los Angeles native sported a loose high bun for The Rhythm Section’s New York Screening at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 27, 2020.

4 Photo by Michael Stewart/FilmMagic On the rare occasion that Blake Lively wears her hair curly, she makes sure her coils are well-highlighted and frizz-free.

5 Photo by James Devaney/GC Images Leaving Feinstein's/54 Below on January 10, 2019 in New York City.

6 Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Image At the Versace fall 2019 show on December 2, 2018 in New York City, the actress wore voluminous curls.

7 Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Lively attended the A Simple Favor premiere on September 18, 2018 in Paris wearing an updo with cascading auburn waves.

8 Blake Lively attends the ‘Final Portrait’ New York screening at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

9 Blake Lively attends the premiere for “A Quiet Place” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 2, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

10 Actress Blake Lively poses for a picture during the “Deadpool 2” New York Screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on May 14, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

11 Blake Lively poses outside the Crosby Hotel on August 18, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

12 Wearing her signature bombshell waves in a tousled half up do with loose curls framing her face, Lively attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 runway show.

13 Lively stepped out at the All I See Is You L.A. screening in a pinned up faux bob that she paired with a matte red lip.

14 Wearing a sleek, high pony and sun-kissed skin with a nude lip, Lively hit the red carpet at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala.

15 Radiating at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Lively opts for a sleek, knotted up do with a copper smokey eye and pale pink lip.

16 At the 2016 Costume Institute Gala, Lively wore her hair in a voluminous up do with a bold, satin red lip.

17 At the 2014 Costume Institute Gala, Lively paired her polished curls with a berry pink lip.

18 Wearing her golden blonde curls softly tousled with a silk headband, Lively looked retro at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

19 At the 2013 Costume Institute Gala, Lively wore her hair in a sleek, high pony with a subtle smoky eye and a light pink lip.

20 Channeling old Hollywood glamour with voluminous waves, a sleek cat eye and a red lip, Lively hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Savages.

21 With red mermaid waves and a natural lip, Lively went glam at the TIME 100 Gala in 2011.

22 Wearing a sleek low bun with a taupe smoky eye, Lively attended the Spike TV’s “Scream 2010” event.

23 Sporting a sleek, braid high pony with luminous skin, Lively tried out a new look at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards.

24 Wearing a simple, elegant up do with glossy, natural lip, Lively attended the The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee premiere.

25 Attending the premiere of Sherlock Holmes, Lively wore her hair in voluminous curls with a satin nude lip.

26 Wild, tousled curls with a soft shimmery, smoky eye was the look at the US Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Issue Celebration.

27 Wearing her long mermaid waves with a hint of blush on her cheeks, Lively attended the VIVA LA CURE Benefiting for EIF’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund in 2007.

28 Wearing her long natural waves with a tinted coral lip, Lively looked like a California babe at the CW Network Upfront.