BEAUTY

The Best Beauty Looks From the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

A case for bangs.

by Jamie Feldman
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Michelle Yeoh attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77t...
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival had a real “we’re so back” energy to it, and the glamour to go right alongside it.

Familiar faces and newcomers alike all put their best faces (and hair) forward to attend the two-week long event, which was a cornucopia of highly-anticipated films. Anya Taylor-Joy made Cannes her runway for the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Francis Ford Coppolla debuted his long-time-coming Megalopolis, while Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone continued their creative love affair with Kinds of Kindness, to name just a few.

But sometimes, a nine-minute standing ovation is warranted before the movie even begins. Below is a look back at the best beauty moments from this year’s festival — the new hair colors, bombshell waves, bold red lips, and more.

Michelle Yeoh
Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh debuted a perfect set of bangs courtesy of Renato Campora at the Horizon: An American Saga premiere. The new fringe perfectly complemented her smoky, red-hued eyes that matched her Bottega Veneta gown.

Hunter Schafer
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer’s sleek, liquid-effect Armani gown at the Kinds of Kindness premiere presented the perfect opportunity for a sleek updo moment, which she nailed perfectly thanks to hairstylist Jillian Halouska.

Bella Hadid
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Bella Hadid lived up to her bombshell status thanks to side-swept, loose waves by Bryce Scarlett and bronze, sun-kissed makeup by Nadia Tayeh.

Eva Green
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Eva Green’s precision red Charlotte Tilbury lip at the Kinds of Kindness premiere is courtesy of Harold James, who also partnered with Noble Panacea to prep her glowing skin.

Naomi Campbell
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell always brings the high fashion and beauty moments to the red carpet, and the Women in Cinema gala was no exception. Her sexy, Brigitte-Bardot-esque updo came courtesy of Rio Sreedharan, who also colored her hair using Wella products for the event. Angloma is responsible for the high-drama makeup, including a matching mint eye.

Lily Gladstone
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone channeled true old Hollywood at the Kinds of Kindness premiere. Hairstylist Marc Mena used Better Not Younger hair products to bring her braided bun to life, while Vincent Oquendo gave her a soft glam to match.

Cate Blanchett
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett was golden glamour personified at the Rumours premiere. Mary Greenwell used Armani Beauty products to achieve the look, including a pink, nude Lip Power Longwear Satin lipstick.

Soo Joo Park
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park, who debuted striking cobalt-hued hair at the Guccci Cruise show in London, brought the blues to the red carpet courtesy of Stephane Lancien, Val Garland and L’Oreal.

Aubrey Plaza
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Jon Chapman used Hair Rituel by Sisley, GHD Professional and Denman to give Aubrey Plaza elegant finger waves at the Megalopolis premiere. Her clean, classic glam and bold brows by Kathy Jeung came thanks to Patrick Ta makeup.

Diane Kruger
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Mary Wiles gave Diane Kruger a smoky blue, drawn out eye to match her Versace gown at the The Shrouds premiere, using Charlotte Tilbury products. Yoann Fernandez gave her a structured updo to match.

Zoe Saldana
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Vera Steimberg gave Zoe Saldana and orange-and-pink toned sunset glow fit for the Mediteranean at the Emilia Perez premiere.

Yseult
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clotilde Puvis de Chavannes helped Yseult achieve her bold, smokey eyes using L’Oreal products at the Megalopolis premiere.

Anya Taylor-Joy
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gregory Russell gave Anya Taylor-Joy’s hair true old Hollywood glamour with a twist, literally, at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere, while Georgie Eisdell used Dior Beauty for a classic red lip and heavy eyeliner with shiny lids.

Greta Gerwig
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

2024 Cannes jury president Great Gerwig turned it all the way up during her many appearances at the festival, including with a bold red lip and tousled pixie at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere.

Juliette Binoche
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

John Nollet gave Juliette Binoche an undeniably chic, slicked back, wet-hair look at the Le Deuxieme Acte premiere.

Selena Gomez
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Rare Beauty (obviously), Selena Gomez brought high drama by way of a voluminous ponytail, thanks to Renato Campora, at the Emilia Perez premiere.

Taylor Hill
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Taylor Hill’s look was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. This glam, by Andreea Ali, and structured pixie, by Antoine Wauquier, nailed it.

Kelly Rowland
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Rowland proved that a slicked-back bob can be anything but severe when perfectly tousled with loose, undone finger waves.