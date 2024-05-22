The red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival had a real “we’re so back” energy to it, and the glamour to go right alongside it.
Familiar faces and newcomers alike all put their best faces (and hair) forward to attend the two-week long event, which was a cornucopia of highly-anticipated films. Anya Taylor-Joy made Cannes her runway for the premiere of
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Francis Ford Coppolla debuted his long-time-coming Megalopolis, while Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone continued their creative love affair with Kinds of Kindness, to name just a few.
But sometimes, a nine-minute standing ovation is warranted before the movie even begins. Below is a look back at the best beauty moments from this year’s festival — the new hair colors, bombshell waves, bold red lips, and more.
Michelle Yeoh debuted a perfect set of bangs courtesy of Renato Campora at the
Horizon: An American Saga premiere. The new fringe perfectly complemented her smoky, red-hued eyes that matched her Bottega Veneta gown. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer’s sleek, liquid-effect Armani gown at the
Kinds of Kindness premiere presented the perfect opportunity for a sleek updo moment, which she nailed perfectly thanks to hairstylist Jillian Halouska. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Bella Hadid lived up to her bombshell status thanks to side-swept, loose waves by Bryce Scarlett and bronze, sun-kissed makeup by Nadia Tayeh.
Eva Green’s precision red Charlotte Tilbury lip at the
Kinds of Kindness premiere is courtesy of Harold James, who also partnered with Noble Panacea to prep her glowing skin. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell always brings the high fashion and beauty moments to the red carpet, and the
Women in Cinema gala was no exception. Her sexy, Brigitte-Bardot-esque updo came courtesy of Rio Sreedharan, who also colored her hair using Wella products for the event. Angloma is responsible for the high-drama makeup, including a matching mint eye. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Lily Gladstone channeled true old Hollywood at the
Kinds of Kindness premiere. Hairstylist Marc Mena used Better Not Younger hair products to bring her braided bun to life, while Vincent Oquendo gave her a soft glam to match. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett was golden glamour personified at the
Rumours premiere. Mary Greenwell used Armani Beauty products to achieve the look, including a pink, nude Lip Power Longwear Satin lipstick. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Soo Joo Park, who debuted striking cobalt-hued hair at the Guccci Cruise show in London, brought the blues to the red carpet courtesy of Stephane Lancien, Val Garland and L’Oreal.
Jon Chapman used Hair Rituel by Sisley, GHD Professional and Denman to give Aubrey Plaza elegant finger waves at the
Megalopolis premiere. Her clean, classic glam and bold brows by Kathy Jeung came thanks to Patrick Ta makeup. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Mary Wiles gave Diane Kruger a smoky blue, drawn out eye to match her Versace gown at the
The Shrouds premiere, using Charlotte Tilbury products. Yoann Fernandez gave her a structured updo to match. JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Vera Steimberg gave Zoe Saldana and orange-and-pink toned sunset glow fit for the Mediteranean at the
Emilia Perez premiere. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Clotilde Puvis de Chavannes helped Yseult achieve her bold, smokey eyes using L’Oreal products at the
Megalopolis premiere. JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gregory Russell gave Anya Taylor-Joy’s hair true old Hollywood glamour with a twist, literally, at the
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere, while Georgie Eisdell used Dior Beauty for a classic red lip and heavy eyeliner with shiny lids. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
2024 Cannes jury president Great Gerwig turned it all the way up during her many appearances at the festival, including with a bold red lip and tousled pixie at the
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
John Nollet gave Juliette Binoche an undeniably chic, slicked back, wet-hair look at the
Le Deuxieme Acte premiere. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing Rare Beauty (obviously), Selena Gomez brought high drama by way of a voluminous ponytail, thanks to Renato Campora, at the
Emilia Perez premiere. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Taylor Hill’s look was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. This glam, by Andreea Ali, and structured pixie, by Antoine Wauquier, nailed it.
Rowland proved that a slicked-back bob can be anything but severe when perfectly tousled with loose, undone finger waves.