The red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival had a real “we’re so back” energy to it, and the glamour to go right alongside it.

Familiar faces and newcomers alike all put their best faces (and hair) forward to attend the two-week long event, which was a cornucopia of highly-anticipated films. Anya Taylor-Joy made Cannes her runway for the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Francis Ford Coppolla debuted his long-time-coming Megalopolis, while Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone continued their creative love affair with Kinds of Kindness, to name just a few.

But sometimes, a nine-minute standing ovation is warranted before the movie even begins. Below is a look back at the best beauty moments from this year’s festival — the new hair colors, bombshell waves, bold red lips, and more.

Michelle Yeoh Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh debuted a perfect set of bangs courtesy of Renato Campora at the Horizon: An American Saga premiere. The new fringe perfectly complemented her smoky, red-hued eyes that matched her Bottega Veneta gown.

Hunter Schafer Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Hunter Schafer’s sleek, liquid-effect Armani gown at the Kinds of Kindness premiere presented the perfect opportunity for a sleek updo moment, which she nailed perfectly thanks to hairstylist Jillian Halouska.

Bella Hadid Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Bella Hadid lived up to her bombshell status thanks to side-swept, loose waves by Bryce Scarlett and bronze, sun-kissed makeup by Nadia Tayeh.

Eva Green Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Eva Green’s precision red Charlotte Tilbury lip at the Kinds of Kindness premiere is courtesy of Harold James, who also partnered with Noble Panacea to prep her glowing skin.

Naomi Campbell Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Campbell always brings the high fashion and beauty moments to the red carpet, and the Women in Cinema gala was no exception. Her sexy, Brigitte-Bardot-esque updo came courtesy of Rio Sreedharan, who also colored her hair using Wella products for the event. Angloma is responsible for the high-drama makeup, including a matching mint eye.

Lily Gladstone Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Lily Gladstone channeled true old Hollywood at the Kinds of Kindness premiere. Hairstylist Marc Mena used Better Not Younger hair products to bring her braided bun to life, while Vincent Oquendo gave her a soft glam to match.

Cate Blanchett Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Cate Blanchett was golden glamour personified at the Rumours premiere. Mary Greenwell used Armani Beauty products to achieve the look, including a pink, nude Lip Power Longwear Satin lipstick.

Soo Joo Park Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Soo Joo Park, who debuted striking cobalt-hued hair at the Guccci Cruise show in London, brought the blues to the red carpet courtesy of Stephane Lancien, Val Garland and L’Oreal.

Aubrey Plaza Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Jon Chapman used Hair Rituel by Sisley, GHD Professional and Denman to give Aubrey Plaza elegant finger waves at the Megalopolis premiere. Her clean, classic glam and bold brows by Kathy Jeung came thanks to Patrick Ta makeup.

Diane Kruger Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Mary Wiles gave Diane Kruger a smoky blue, drawn out eye to match her Versace gown at the The Shrouds premiere, using Charlotte Tilbury products. Yoann Fernandez gave her a structured updo to match.

Zoe Saldana JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Vera Steimberg gave Zoe Saldana and orange-and-pink toned sunset glow fit for the Mediteranean at the Emilia Perez premiere.

Yseult Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Clotilde Puvis de Chavannes helped Yseult achieve her bold, smokey eyes using L’Oreal products at the Megalopolis premiere.

Anya Taylor-Joy JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gregory Russell gave Anya Taylor-Joy’s hair true old Hollywood glamour with a twist, literally, at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere, while Georgie Eisdell used Dior Beauty for a classic red lip and heavy eyeliner with shiny lids.

Greta Gerwig Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images 2024 Cannes jury president Great Gerwig turned it all the way up during her many appearances at the festival, including with a bold red lip and tousled pixie at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere.

Juliette Binoche Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images John Nollet gave Juliette Binoche an undeniably chic, slicked back, wet-hair look at the Le Deuxieme Acte premiere.

Selena Gomez Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Rare Beauty (obviously), Selena Gomez brought high drama by way of a voluminous ponytail, thanks to Renato Campora, at the Emilia Perez premiere.

Taylor Hill Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Taylor Hill’s look was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. This glam, by Andreea Ali, and structured pixie, by Antoine Wauquier, nailed it.