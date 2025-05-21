Cara Delevingne, one of the most famous dirty blondes out there, just hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with a whole new look. The model and actor traded her signature light tresses for something decidedly edgier: jet black shag.

Delevingne showed off her new cut and color at The History of Sound premiere in Cannes today. The star’s hair transformation went just past her shoulders and featured jagged front bangs. Delevingne’s hair was textured with slight waves and an almost wet-look effect. Leaning into the grunge feel, she sported a nude lip, dramatic black liner, with a smoky eyeshadow. Delevingne’s burgundy drop-waist gown featured no patterns whatsoever—perhaps, to let her new ’do take center stage.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Delevingne’s dark Cannes hair comes as a surprise given that she just popped up on another red carpet not too long ago looking completely different. In early May, the star attended the Ocean with David Attenborough world premiere in London, while sporting her natural color. Then, she wore her dirty blonde hair in a center part with slight curls. It remains to be seen if today’s fresh color is just temporary or something that Delevingne plans on keeping in the long term.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, Delevingne’s track record in the beauty sphere is well documented. Think of a style, and the model has more than likely worn it at some point throughout her career—a bleach blonde (and then dark brown) pixie crop, a completely shaved head, a platinum “lob,” and even a mullet-mohawk hybrid in every color of the rainbow.

And while Delevingne’s black hair did pair nicely with her deep red dress, perhaps she was encouraged to switch up her beauty look in response to Cannes’s new rules. Festival organizers banned nudity on the red carpet—a style Delevingne has dabbled with in the past—which has resulted in fairly tame looks this year. This hair, however, is anything but tame.