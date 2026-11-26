When you think of bangs, a few words of association may come to mind: curtain, side-swept, bottleneck, to name a few. But there’s a new bang trend in town, and it’s named after one of the most iconic luxury fashion houses: Gucci. Dubbed “Gucci bangs,” the effortlessly chic fringe is quickly becoming one of fall’s most sought-after hairstyles, thanks in part to Dakota Johnson, who has made the look something of a signature. With its soft, slightly overgrown shape and face-framing finish, Gucci bangs ooze that coveted, expensive-looking aesthetic without requiring a high-maintenance styling routine. Below, we tapped Nicolas Flores of Flores Salon to learn more about the trend, including how to achieve and style it.

What Are Gucci Bangs?

Fuller than curtain bangs but softer than a traditionally blunt fringe, Gucci bangs have a slight separation through the center and taper around the face, which gives them a more relaxed, effortless feel, Flores says. Unlike sharply cut bangs that sit uniformly across the forehead, this style embraces movement and a slightly grown-out appearance. “Gucci bangs have a vintage sensibility, but they still feel modern and cool, and they add personality without requiring a major haircut,” adds Flores, who attributes this “undoneness” to the style’s recent rise in popularity.

And Johnson nails the look perfectly. Her fringe has that perfectly imperfect quality that makes you wonder whether she spent an hour styling it or simply rolled out of bed looking that good. It’s full without feeling heavy, with slightly longer pieces that frame her face and a subtle parting.

How to Achieve Gucci Bangs

The good news about this bang style is you don’t have to completely overhaul your haircut to get in on it. Flores says to ask your stylist for a full, soft fringe that has a slight opening through the center and longer pieces around the temples. “You want softness rather than a perfectly straight, heavy line,” he says. If you already have curtain bangs, you’re one step ahead. Ask your stylist to add a little more fullness through the center while keeping the edges soft and blended. And unlike a traditional fringe that requires frequent trims to maintain its precise shape, Gucci bangs can look just as chic as they grow out, making them a relatively low-commitment way to switch up your look.

They’re also surprisingly versatile. According to Flores, Gucci bangs can work on virtually any face shape, since the length and density can be adjusted to complement your features. “I would focus on how the bangs frame the eyes and cheekbones than on following a specific face-shape rule,” he says. Ideally, the fringe should hit around the brow line, with the center slightly shorter and the sides gradually getting longer toward the cheekbones. This subtle taper is what gives Gucci bangs their signature softness.

Hair texture isn’t a dealbreaker, either. Whether your strands are fine, thick, curly, or wavy, the cut can be customized to work with what you’ve got. Flores recommends maintaining enough fullness in finer hair to avoid a sparse-looking fringe, while thicker hair may benefit from having some weight removed. For those with curls or waves, he suggests accounting for natural movement and shrinkage when determining the length. The most important takeaway is to get a cut that works for your particular face shape and hair type.

How to Style Gucci Bangs

Two words: don’t overstyle. The goal is to create a soft, slightly undone finish with plenty of movement rather than a perfectly rounded, freshly blown-out fringe. Start by blow-drying your bangs while they’re still damp, using a small round brush to gently lift the roots and guide the hair from side to side. This helps prevent the bangs from separating too much or falling flat. Once dry, use your fingers to create a subtle opening through the center, allowing the longer pieces to naturally frame your face.

Flores says the T3 Cerabounce Heated Ceramic Round Brush is all you need. “I like to pull the bangs forward first, then direct them away from the center, finishing with a lightweight styling cream if needed,” he says. (Pro tip—steer clear of heavy creams or oils, which can weigh bangs down and make them appear greasy.)