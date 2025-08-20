Emma Corrin Talks Natural Beauty, On-Set Skincare & Miutine, Miu Miu’s New Gourmand Scent

The actor Emma Corrin has channeled a kind of quiet rebellion through their sense of style for years. They famously wore Miu Miu’s layered pea-green undies at the Venice Film Festival in 2023, not to mention a dress in the shape of a goldfish in a plastic bag the year prior. As the latest ambassador for Miu Miu’s addictive new gourmand fragrance, Miutine, Corrin maintains that same spirit. The campaign video for the scent, shot in Prague by Atropia director, Sundance Jury Prize winner, and friend of the house Hailey Benton Gates, features Corrin dancing in a library, strutting through a lecture hall, cheekily flipping a beautifully set table, and generally bending the world around them to their whim.

“What I wanted to capture most in this campaign is the irreverent spirit of Miu Miu,” Gates tells W of the clip. Gates drew on references as wide-ranging as Buster Keaton, Jim Carrey, Japanese animator Satoshi Kon, Czech director Věra Chytilová, and a video of Mrs. Prada herself christening an Italian racing boat for the playful campaign. “In one fell swoop, [Miuccia Prada] shoves a microphone out of her face and smashes a bottle of champagne against the hull with full force,” Gates says. “The bottle explodes spectacularly into a thousand pieces. Her conviction, the clarity of her gesture, and the complete lack of hesitation are endlessly inspiring.”

Miutine embodies that energy. The scent itself is of the chypre family, comprised of a blend of rare Mara des Bois wild strawberry, gardenia, vanilla, jasmine, brown sugar, oakmoss, and patchouli. Bright citrus notes and a floral heart emerge from a richly earthy base, creating an addictive, juicy scent in a flacon of Matelassé glass (a tribute to Miu Miu’s iconic leather goods, which are made with the same intricately crafted technique).

The French Mara des Bois strawberry in particular lends a rare quality to the fragrance; crowned the “Queen of Mara” by master perfumer and Miutine creator Dominique Ropion, the strawberry variety is only available for harvest once a year.

“I love how complex and sophisticated it is,” Corrin tells W of Miutine. “If you spray it on yourself, it changes and grows over time. I’ve never experienced that. You walk around with it, and you live in it for a few hours, and it smells completely different, like it’s grown with you.”

Courtesy of Miu Miu Beauty

For the busy Corrin—whose award-winning turn as Princess Diana in The Crown has led to a roster of rich roles in films like Lady Chatterley’s Lover, My Policeman, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Nosferatu—Miutine represents that sense of unconventionality and free-spiritedness they embody with their own bold fashion sense. Soon, Corrin will star as Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Jane Austin’s Pride & Prejudice, a role that will catapult the actor to even greater acclaim. Below, Corrin shares their best beauty tips, self-care ethos, and lifelong relationship with scent:

What role does fragrance play in your life?

A big, big role. I’m very smell-oriented, even if it’s not fragrance. Fragrance is the first thing I do in the morning.

When did you start wearing scents?

Probably at secondary school, when people start differentiating themselves through smell, and then you associate different friends with different smells. Then you have to think to yourself as a 12-year-old, okay, I should probably find my smell. But at that point, you’re all reaching for the nearest, cheapest thing in Boots.

What’s one beauty tip you picked up while on set?

I wear really minimal makeup. Less is more. Skin care and skin prep is so important. And I always put that first. I started to get a real problem with my skin when I was 27 or 28. I went to a dermatologist who told me that you go through a second puberty when you’re 28, and I never knew that. No one talks about it, and suddenly you go through all these hormonal changes, and I had no idea. I was completely panicked about it. I didn’t know what was happening. It’s not advice, but even being aware of that [helps]. Your body’s changing a bit. You’ve got to ride it out.

What is your favorite form of self-care?

I guess skincare can be real self-care. Increasingly, my self-care is finding time to be on my own and walk my dog and not be around people—to not have anything that I have to do, necessarily, but just to spend time with myself.

Who is your beauty icon?

Probably my mum. She’s gorgeous and so natural, and has never really done anything or worn anything. She’s just one of these people who can, and it’s so cool.

When you’re filming a period piece like Nosferatu or the upcoming Pride & Prejudice series. Do you have to adjust your skin or beauty routine at all?

No, I try to keep it completely the same, actually. It’s a lot for your skin to have to put makeup on every day. So I normally try to use makeup that I’ve used previously, that’s not going to inflame or upset my skin. And then I just make sure that I’m using the same cleanser, same moisturizer, same base.

Courtesy of Miu Miu Beauty.

Is there a beauty trend that you participated in when you were younger, and you look back now and wonder, What was I thinking?

Oh, my god, the hair. It’s got to be the hair. Do you remember when people would clip it and push it? Remember that? What was that? And also the side fringe, it was insane. I don’t know how anyone ever thought it was vaguely attractive—or saw anything! We couldn’t see! We were walking around with our hands constantly [out in front].