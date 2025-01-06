Emma Stone Debuts a Dainty Pixie Cut at the 2025 Golden Globes

One of the more curious celebrity rumors of 2024 was that Emma Stone had shaved her head for an upcoming role and was hitting red carpets in wigs to keep it a secret. Well, tonight we might have received confirmation that it was true. Stone, last year’s Globe Winner for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Poor Things, arrived with a chic pixie cut for the 2025 Golden Globes.

With short bangs brushed to the side, the cut seemed to reference French icon Jean Seberg’s iconic blonde pixie from Breathless. The look also recalled an iconic beauty moment from the Golden Globes 19 years ago. That’s when Natalie Portman debuted a similar pixie cut after she shaved her head for her role in V For Vendetta. Consider it a rite of passage.

The gossip is that Stone went bald for her upcoming role in Bugonia. The sci-fi comedy, based on the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, will reunite Stone with director Yorgos Lanthimos, her frequent collaborator. It’s likely Lanthimos will put his own spin on the original, especially considering the 2003 version starred a man. But details have been largely kept under wraps.

Of course, the cut didn’t overpower her dress. She wore an unapologetically red gown custom-designed by Louis Vuitton’s womenswear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Stone is not nominated tonight, but is likely there to present.