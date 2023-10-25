The arrival of fall marks new beginnings: back to school, back to the office, and an overall sense of renewal in the air. Why not take this opportunity to try a fresh makeup look with a bold lip shade to usher in the new season? Below, W’s editors share their latest favorite lip products and classic go-tos—from highly pigmented lipsticks to soothing balms and everything in between—to lend you a bit of inspiration.

I keep this pale pink balm at my desk at all times. It’s super sheer, super nourishing, and a quick swipe adds some life back to my face during long days at the office. Even though it’s really just a lip balm, the fabulously hefty applicator makes applying it feel like an occasion that calls for a ladylike flourish. —Andrea Whittle, Features Director

The buttery texture on this lipstick is to die for. It’s one of the only mauve shades that’s ever worked on my skin tone, and I love that it doesn’t feather, even without lip liner. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

I’ve been looking for a nice blush color for my lips to complement my dark skin and the natural makeup look I’ll be rocking this fall. I’ve been wearing this Makeup by Mario lipstick every morning since I got it. It’s really cute with a lip oil on top and some brown liner. I like that it’s moisturizing, too. —Shaliqua Alleyne, Assistant Visuals Editor

Two of my best girlfriends got me this last year for my birthday and I am still on the same bottle. It adds a nice glossy shine to my lips without drying them out or leaving a weird residue, which I find to be a large problem with lip gloss/lip oil. This thick gloss leaves my lips super moisturized, and the color is exceptionally beautiful. —Tori López, Associate Fashion Market Editor

I love lipsticks, but my main point of contention with them is that they always dry out my lips—no matter what. But Buxom has singlehandedly shifted my opinion on this issue. The brand’s Full-On Satin Lipsticks make my lips feel more hydrated than even a lip balm, due to a formula that includes peptides, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower wax. The curved shape hugs my lip contours for super easy application, which is especially needed when I’m out and about. I love the pigments, and I go for a red like Sexy Vamp, and use BUXOM’s Hi-Def Honey lip liner to fill everything out. —Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

I actually stopped a woman wearing this color on the street last month to ask about her lipstick. I love a beautiful blue-red for fall—and this one is gorgeous for this time of year. Because it’s so bold, velvety, and thick you have to be very precise when applying; make sure the lipliner is sharpened and the feather penciled on. Make sure to use an oil makeup remover to take this off with a Q-Tip—it won’t get all over your face that way. —Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

I am a red lipstick purist. My poa-poa (“grandmother” in Chinese), applied red lipstick each morning. My mom wears red lipstick every single day. And for special occasions, I always go straight for the rouge. My latest obsession: Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom, in the pure-red shade of 158 Bright. It’s perfectly lightweight—somewhere between a traditional lipstick and a pigmented gloss. And the size is ideal—smaller than average—so I can throw it into a minibag, no problem. —M.W.

Maybe it’s the Mexican in me, but there’s just something about using MAC products that is a source of comfort. This lipstick has been my go-to for almost 10 years, but I started using this particular shade a few months ago (in tandem with my Fenty Contour Stick as a lip liner). This duo provides a nice matte look against my tan skin and is the perfect touch with any outfit. —T.L.

Okay, so, remember how I swore up and down I was a red lipstick purist? Lately I’ve been straying…and I have become obsessed with Dior’s plumping lip gloss in a deep raspberry shade called Intense Fig. It’s a highly pigmented gloss with a bit of shimmer and a touch of tingle (I haven’t seen any direct plumping results upon application, but I’m fine with that). It’s nice for nights out because it’s easy to apply and very quickly elevates any look. —M.W.

This sheer raspberry shade has become my go-to for parties. It has the texture and staying power of a gloss, the hydrating ingredients of a balm, and just the right amount of pigment to finish off an evening makeup look without competing with whatever I’ve got going on on my eyes and cheeks. Along with mints and a tiny hairbrush, it’s an essential item in whatever diminutive clutch I’ll be bringing to my next fall wedding. — A.W.

This YSL Beauty lipstick is a classic shade created by Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s. I typically wear natural lip tones, but when I want a bold pop of color, this hue never fails. It will last you all night long. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Senior Style Editor

When I want a chic gloss—especially something on the sexier side—I opt for Rose Pulpe from Chanel. It’s soft, very feminine, and doesn’t bleed. Plus, it complements every single eye look with which I pair it: beautiful with a pale lid, a rosy cheek tint, and an off-the-shoulder, super soft sweater. —M.L.

I love a low-effort lip combo, so I’ve been into Rhode’s peptide lip treatments for their moisturizing, buttery-gloss look. It pairs perfectly with a long-lasting, nude lip liner (Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat is my go-to). The espresso tint is a gorgeous, rich brown for fall. So good! —Ashley Peña, Digital Designer

As it starts to get colder, I do notice my lips becoming drier. I love this balm in particular, not only because it’s a deeper color, but it is full of peptides, squalene, and hyaluronic acids to keep my lips soft. —M.L.