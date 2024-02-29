“Your LIPS.” That’s what I heard (more than once) the night I broke out my new tube of Gisou’s Honey Infused Lip Oil. Since then, a nude lip liner and swipe of this magic oil have been my go-to. I stumbled across Gisou’s oil the old-fashioned way: standing in line at Sephora and browsing all the mini products. I didn’t need it, but I had been eager to hop on the lip oil trend. I’m a minimalist when it comes to makeup, so a lip product that provides moisture and shine without stickiness is perfect for me.

Before my meet-cute with their lip oil, I had heard murmurings of Gisou—namely, praise for their iconic Honey Infused Hair Oil. Founder Negin Mirsalehi is a sixth-generation beekeeper, whose hairdresser mother started incorporating the family’s honey into hair care formulations because of its nourishing properties and high concentrations of antioxidants and vitamins. All of the honey in Gisou’s line is still sustainably sourced from the Mirsalehi’s bees in Holland.

Along with honey, the lip oil contains hyaluronic acid and fruit oils, which makes it intensely hydrating—hydrating enough that there has been more than one instance when I used it in place of my lip balm before going to sleep. When I’m getting ready for a night out, I apply the oil before starting the rest of my makeup and hair. When it’s time to do my lips, I wipe off the first round of oil, apply my lip liner, and then reapply the Gisou.

Unlike a gloss or liquid lip, oils require a fair amount of reapplication, but I don’t mind. Because it’s not sticky or pigmented, I can just pull the curvy little tube out of my bag and swipe it on wherever—no mirror or blotting papers required. The oil has a subtle golden tint, which enhances the warm tones in my lips, so I always look a little sun-kissed and, of course, glossed to the gods. Oh! And perhaps most importantly–this formula is utterly kissable. The most your partner will be left with is a slight sheen and moisturized lips of their own. What’s not to love?