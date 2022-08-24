No, Harry Styles Isn’t Secretly Bald

Harry Styles’s early popularity amongst One Direction fans had a great deal to do with his signature head of then-long, floppy hair. Fans were especially perplexed, then, when the infamous celebrity gossip account @DeuxMoi prompted a rumor that the 28-year-old is actually bald. “This A list musician/occasional actor has a dirty little secret he hasn’t shared with his fans,” began a blind item posted earlier this year. “Literally! He has gone almost completely bald. His hairpiece is so lifelike that only a good eye could pick it out, and that’s on a bad day.” To make it especially juicy, they claimed that the celeb in question “doesn’t take it off and clean it enough.”

Styles may limit his social media usage to looking at plants and architecture on Instagram, but he’s very much aware of the rumor. His friend and collaborator Tom Hull (who performs under the name Kid Harpoon) is “completely obsessed with it,” Styles said in a new interview with Rolling Stone, and sends him messages about the theory every chance he gets. He may be particularly tickled because those who’ve been straining their eyes digging up photos of Hazza’s hairline have been wasting their time. If the musician-slash-actor is to be believed, he hasn’t lost any hair just yet.

“What is it with baldness?,” Style asked. “It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”

Now that Styles has debunked the rumor, some will no doubt return to theorizing. Current suspects include Machine Gun Kelly (though not everyone considers him A-list) and Taron Edgerton, whom one Reddit user has accused of having hairpieces “specially flown in and glued to his head.” When it comes to starting outlandish celebrity rumors, tabloids have nothing on @DeuxMoi.