What We Know About Harry Styles’ Beauty Brand, Pleasing

Move over Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez...Kim Kardashian...Rihanna...Jennifer Lopez...Alicia Keys...every other celebrity touting their own makeup line these days, because Harry Styles is stepping into the beauty game and he’s starting with a product he knows very well—nail polish. After months of speculation and rumors, Styles confirmed on Monday that his brand, Pleasing, is available now for preorder and officially drops on November 29th. The first launch includes nail polish, a two-in-one eye and lip serum pen, and a face illuminating serum, though according to Styles, more is coming.

“It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for,” Styles told Dazed about the brand’s first products. “Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project ...and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish.”

What’s Available From Pleasing Now?

The four nail polishes come in a unique packaging, complete with a marble (or pearl-like) ball as the cap and pearly names to match (Perfect Pearl, a pearly white polish; Pearly Top, iridescent and clear; Inky Pearl, shimmering black; and Granny’s Pink Pearls, a glistening pink shade). The theme is fitting, considering the singer’s fondness for a string of pearls. In fact, the pearl motif is present throughout all of the brand’s first products. The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum features a bottle filled with pearls of the product, which dispense into a moisturizing formula, while the Pleasing Pen boasts a silver pearl-like ball on either end, which can be rubbed on the lips or under-the-eyes for their desired effects.

Are Pleasing Products Eco-Conscious?

In addition to their relation to pearls, all of Pleasing’s products are cruelty free and ethically made. “We would have it no other way,” they say on their site. According to Dazed, Styles and the company are committed to creating the smallest footprint possible, using “post-consumer plastics and compostable paper printed with bio-sourced inks” for all packaging. “We also totally understand that we are putting more product into the world, so if we’re gonna do that, then we have to do it the right way,” Styles said.

In addition, the polishes are all biodegradable. The plastic portions of the packaging incorporate recycled material, while the cartons they come in are 100% compostable and are made of at least 70% post-consumer material. All products are also gluten-free.

How Can You Order Pleasing?

So far, all of Pleasing’s products are available to order on their website. Though, at launch, consumers can only purchase a maximum of four of any product.

How Much Do The Products Cost?

Individual bottles of nail polish retail for $20 a pop, while the set of four is available for $65.

The Pleasing Pen, which addresses both lips and eyes, goes for $30, while the serum is priced at $35.

There’s also free shipping in the US on all orders that total $75 or more.

Have We Seen The Nail Polish Before?

While the brand launched on Monday, Styles has been playing around with it—and lending it to his friends—for awhile. In fact, eagle-eyed fans will notice three of the four polish colors on Emma Corrin—Styles’ costar in the upcoming movie My Policeman—on her W Magazine cover shoot back in August. Who knows who else has been wearing these shades over the past few months?