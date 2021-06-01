Sure Seems Like Harry Styles Is About to Drop a Beauty Line

Kylie Jenner may soon be facing some competition in the celebrity beauty space. According to Us Weekly, Harry Styles is apparently interested in rolling out a beauty and fragrance line called Pleased As Holdings Limited, which filed for trademark last week. A Twitter fan account first made the discovery, spying the name of a “Styles, Harry Edward” who shares the singer’s birthday. That’s not the only clue: The filing lists Emma Spring, Styles’s longtime assistant and mother of his godchild, as co-director of the “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” company, as well of the address of his label, Erskine Records.

Neither Styles nor Spring have confirmed the news just yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating what they’ll deliver—namely, a scent akin to his rumored favorite, Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille, and nail polish. Styles has repeatedly been seen sporting the latter in recent years, most notably on the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala, where he wore a see-through blouse and dangling pearl earring. (Pearl necklaces have since become his go-to.)

Of course, there’s also a lot of steps to take in between filing for trademark and actually launching a line

Styles has also repeatedly made it clear he doesn’t ascribe to the notion of gender as a binary. “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” Styles told Vogue in last year’s December cover story, which saw him somewhat controversially pose in a dress. made waves for starring Styles in a dress. “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.” Gucci’s Alessandro Michele echoed his sentiments, describing Styles as “really in touch with his feminine side because it’s something natural.”

The one downside to the development is that it’s yet another update unrelated to music since the release of his album Fine Line in 2019. Since then, Styles has largely focused on acting, and has two major projects in the works. He’ll soon star opposite Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling and opposite Emma Corrin in My Policeman. The former, which is directed by his rumored beau Olivia Wilde, is expected to premiere later this year, while My Policeman likely won’t release until 2022.