While there was an impressive amount of commitment to this year's Met Gala theme, camp , few were as universally beloved as Harry Styles ' take. When the former One Directioner arrived at the red — ahem, pink — carpet, he did so in an unforgettable sheer blouse and pearl earring. He revealed his Gucci look alongside the brand's creative head Alessandro Michele, offering plenty of close-up glimpses of everything from his jewelry to his sheer blouse which served as a free-the-nipple moment. The pairing of Styles and Michele made a lot of sense considering the music artist wore Gucci throughout his last tour and, even, modeled in a Gucci campaign last fall that involved a lot of cute farm animals. But the result — an understated look and monochromatic take on a fall 2019 look — came as a surprise.

According to his stylist, Harry Lambert, explained to Vogue , "Everyone was expecting Harry to be in sequins, bright colors and a crown, but we decided on a different type of 'camp' that hopefully will surprise. After such a colorful tour wardrobe it is nice to do something a little unexpected." Judging by the internet's reaction, that approach was genius.

Pinterest Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

There was plenty said about it as Styles walked down the pink carpet. For some, the look had a political undertone. "Harry Styles; the king of saying f-ck toxic masculinity," as one fan wrote on Twitter.

Others thought it was pure art. Specifically, Styles' one pearl earring recalled Johannes Vermeer's famed 1665 masterpiece, Girl with a Pearl Earring .

Some people had fun with it, sharing a scene from the Spice Girls' campy 1997 movie Spice World where Posh gets mocked for only ever wearing Gucci.

Or focusing on the similarity between Styles' look and one from SpongeBob SquarePants .

One Twitter user went as far to say that Styles, a co-chair of the 2019 Met Gala, was "the most anticipated fashion star of the event," sharing a photoshopped picture of his head on Kris Jenner's body.

Much of the internet, though, focused on how Styles and his co-chair Lady Gaga won this year's pink carpet — which, to be honest, is hard to argue with.