Hermès Unveils Barénia, a New Perfume That’s as Chic as a Birkin Bag

This month, Hermès debuted its latest scent, an eau de parfum called Barénia. Named after the prized leather used in the French fashion house’s saddles and handbags, Barénia exemplifies Hermès’s commitment to timeless refinement—and its reverence for leather, specifically its tendency to wrinkle, age, and soften over time, acquiring a rich patina that enhances its allure. This new fragrance has the power to lend sophistication to your ensemble, revealing deeper layers of its character with every spritz.

Barénia is tastefully composed of an array of charming florals, grounded by a base that reflects the chic essence of the Hermès customer. The scent features delicate, powdery iris, sweetened with fruity butterfly lily and miracle berry. As the scent evolves on the skin, patchouli flavor takes precedence, providing a lasting trail that lingers elegantly.

Conceived by Christine Nagel, Hermès’s creative director of perfumes, Barénia offers a warm, floral embrace that is both graceful and nuanced, making it a versatile scent for any time of year. The bottle, designed by Philip Mouquet, draws inspiration from Hermès’s Collier de Chien leather bracelet, which was first released by the maison in the Roaring Twenties. According to the brand, the homage is a way to pay tribute to women’s bold individuality of that time—when they basked in their freedom, feeling “unleashed,” if you will.

After wearing Barénia for the past week, I found it to be more than just a perfume. The scent commemorates Hermès’s enduring legacy with exceptionally selected notes, while honoring the leather that infuses each creation with elegance and sophistication. As with all things Hermès, Barénia is a testament to the brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship that continues to captivate and inspire.