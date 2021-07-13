Iris Law had something of a French dispatch of her own to telegraph at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch at Cannes yesterday: she’s shaved her head into a tight buzzcut and bleached it blonde. The 20-year-old model (and daughters of actors Sadie Frost and Jude Law) highlighted her platinum buzzcut by matching it in a white, semi-sheer dress by Dior. It’s no surprise that Iris would nail the look; after all, her godmother is none other than Kate Moss.

Iris debuted the buzzcut less than two weeks ago, in a spread for British Vogue. From the sound of it, the change has been both “liberating” and revolutionary. “The day I shaved my head, I changed my life,” she told the magazine, adding that she popped a bottle of champagne before hairstylist Anthony Turner pulled out the clippers. “I’ve never done anything like that before.”

Originally, there was a reason for the transformation. Iris committed to making the change for her acting debut in Pistol, an upcoming FX series about the early days of the British punk scene. To her surprise, the news that it wouldn’t be necessary felt like a let-down. “When the wig became a possibility, I was almost disappointed that I didn’t have to,” she said. So, she went ahead and did it anyway. “I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional, but it wasn’t,” Iris said in the Vogue interview. “It felt so positive.”

Iris Law attends the premiere of The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Acting isn’t the only way in which Law has been following in her parents’ footsteps. She recently became a beauty ambassador for Dior, the same house that once tapped her father as the face of the fragrance Dior Homme Sport. “I don’t know if I’ll be a model forever,” Iris told W in 2017. It’s quite the change in career path from the one she envisioned as a child. “I was never a little kid who talked about modeling,” she continued. ‘I was more like, “I wanted to be an underwater vet.’ I don’t know what I thought it was, but I just wanted to live underwater and be a vet.”