Kim Kardashian has never been more candid. Allure’s latest cover story begins with Kardashian matter-of-factly telling the interview that she thinks she should get botox. And apparently, it definitely isn’t the first time she’s doled out such advice (when solicited). “People write all the time to say, ‘I heard you’re a really good facial consultant. Can I send a photo? What should I do?,’” she said. “I am super honest: ‘Okay, you should try this facial or this laser.’” In fact, she’s done it so many times that eventually, “when this all goes to shit,” she’s going to start a facial consultancy firm.

You may have your doubts about Kardashian, who recently passed the baby bar, actually becoming enough of a legal expert to succeed in starting a “successful law firm.” But a facial consultancy firm? When it comes to cosmetic procedures, Kardashian has decades of experience. “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she said. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.” And with an astronomical amount of money, Kardashian has been able to regularly meet with and learn from the medical professionals at the industry’s top tier—an opportunity she’s been careful not to waste. “I have notes of the best doctors,” she said. “The best everything.”

Kardashian claims to have never gotten fillers, but she has plenty of experience with Botox—she currently has “a little bit” in the space between her eyebrows—and laser treatments, which she does every night after putting her kids to bed. And in the process of regularly altering her appearance, she’s been repeatedly criticized for setting an unrealistic beauty standard. Kardashian disagrees, which is why she doesn’t have any guilt. “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable,” she said. “There are so many different beauty standards—whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs.” Growing up, she was most drawn to the beauty of Salma Hayek, a fellow curvy brunette who made Kardashian realize she herself could be beautiful.

Kardashian stands by her assertion that she’d eat poop every single day if it preserved her youth. But “that doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age,” she added. “I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far—overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.” You may disagree with Kardashian’s stance on cosmetic procedures, but hey, at least she’s being honest.