The Best Clay Mask That Won’t Dry Out Your Skin

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I used to think that the effectiveness of a clay mask could be measured in how intense it felt as it dried into a powdery spackle. Once hardened, the gloopy, green masks I loved in my teens and 20s made my face feel as taut as a sheet of plastic wrap stretched over a bowl of leftovers. That’s how you know it’s working, I’d tell myself, only to contend with a splotchy complexion for the rest of the day.

These days, I prefer a gentler approach. My skin is more sensitive and less oily than it was back then, and I’ve been informed by various articles and Reddit threads that letting a clay mask dry out fully can do more harm than good, causing irritation and pulling precious moisture out of the top layer of skin cells. Thankfully, there’s a whole new generation of clay masks that incorporate hydrating ingredients along with the good, old-fashioned pore-clearing stuff—and that spare you from ever getting to that dried-plaster phase.

I’ve probably tried a dozen of them, but the true standout for me has been the Bioactive Face Masque from Lesse, an organic skincare line. Thanks to a high concentration of soothing Aloe Barbadensis leaf juice, the mask maintains a pleasant, jelly-like texture even after it’s been on my face for 15 minutes. Also in the mix: kaolin clay, glycerin, charcoal powder, rice flour, calendula, maca root, tea tree extract, chamomile flower, beeswax, and a handful of other potent, naturally sourced ingredients that amount to a cleansing, soothing, vitamin-rich potion.

I keep my jar by the bathtub and use it once or twice a week, leaving it on while I soak and rinsing it with a damp washcloth. My pores look and feel decongested, and instead of a side of redness and irritation, I get a healthy, happy glow.

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.