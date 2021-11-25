This Multitasking Serum Cuts My Beauty Routine in Half

I hate to admit it, but untouched skincare products are hiding in my beauty cabinets. So when I discover multitasking products that aim to take the place of a 12-step beauty routine, I’m always intrigued. After all, I just want products that work, without the complexity and guesswork that a perfectly tailored skincare routine usually consists of. Enter the Lula Potion Serum—what multitasking dreams are made of. The potent formula functions as a daily face serum that tackles dehydration and dullness, a hair serum that tames flyaways, a cuticle oil to nourish dry nails, and a body glow that delivers a sun-kissed sheen to the shoulders and chest.

The heart of the Potion Serum is the fusion of 14 active botanicals and floral extracts with Lula’s signature essential oil blend. Broad-spectrum hemp extract soothes and moisturizes without clogging pores while grapeseed oil supports a healthy skin barrier function. The serum also contains antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn oil, as well as anti-inflammatory evening primrose oil to soothe redness and calm irritation. To use, I dispense one dropper full of product, warm the serum in between the palms of my hands, and gently press—not rub—it into my skin. If I’m feeling fancy, I’ll use a facial roller, but most nights I use my bare hands to apply followed by a quick pressing of my fingertips all across my face (kind of like I’m typing on a keyboard). The oil is rich by design, but absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn’t feel like it’s sitting on top.

Besides the main usage of this serum being for the skin, it’s brimming with beauty benefits that extend far beyond. When my ends are feeling dry (basically, always) I apply two drops to instantly reintroduce some shine. When my knees and elbows look ashy, two droppers full of product will moisturize and soften. When used as a body glow, it imparts a luminous shine to my skin that never looks overly done. This is one of the few serums I’ve used that doesn’t make me feel greasy, no matter where it’s applied. I never feel the need to wash my hands after using, especially since it has an impressive conditioning effect on my cuticles and nails, and makes the tops of my hands feel smooth as butter.

While its price tag goes north of $100, the fact that it’s meant to replace multiple products in my beauty routine makes it worth the splurge. Packaging-wise, the serum looks like something you’d see adorning the countertops of a luxurious spa—and it also boasts a scent reminiscent of the oils you’d get a whiff of in a massage room. While it may be off-putting to some, I enjoy the warm, calming feeling it evokes. If you’re looking for a multitasking product to cut down your beauty routine, you’ve found it in Potion Serum.