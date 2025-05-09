After unveiling a dramatic new hairdo at Monday’s Met Gala, Nicole Kidman already returned to her signature long tresses. At the Country Music Awards last night, Kidman traded her unexpected pixie cut for a hairstyle she’s quite well-versed in.

Kidman, joining her husband Keith Urban at the Texas event, sported what’s become something of her beauty signature: chest-length, strawberry blonde hair. The actor’s hair transformation featured a middle part and subtle face-framing layers. Kidman stayed simple with her outfit, perhaps so as not to outshine her beauty look. She wore a head-to-toe black number from Monse, including a leather tank top and a wrap skirt layered over dress pants. Stacks of silver and diamond rings finished the star’s outfit.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

On Monday evening, Kidman had one of the more talked-about beauty moments of the gala when she showed up to the event with several inches chopped off her signature locks. The actor’s ear-length hair seemed to be a bob, but was slicked back for a more coiffed effect. Kidman left one curled strand hanging over her face, which she and her hair stylist, Adir Abergel, said was an ode to dandyism, which inspired this year’s Met exhibition. She complemented the retro look with a custom Balenciaga gown inspired by a 1950s design.

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Of course, Kidman’s switch-up last night, just days after her stark Met Gala appearance, isn’t exactly surprising. She’s always been one to experiment in the hair department, both on the red carpet and in her capacity as an actor. On screen, her various wigs—of which there are many—have something of a cult following online. And over the past year alone, the actor has experimented with everything from Boho ’90s curls to sleek ponytails and tousled updos while on the red carpet.

As to what Kidman might choose for her next hair transformation? Only time will tell.