Winter is nearing its frigid peak, but Nicole Kidman is already dreaming of spring. The actor hit the red carpet last night in a flower-strewn couture gown that looked like it just emerged from the most idyllic fairytale garden.

Kidman slipped into a ’60s-inspired, custom Balenciaga number for the Los Angeles premiere of her new erotic thriller, Babygirl. The classic strapless silhouette was lined with hundreds of light pink floral appliqués. A black bow at the waist provided contrast. Kidman’s look, specifically its baby pink florals, was inspired by a cocoon-shaped jacket from house founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s spring 1964 couture collection. Kidman has forged quite the collaboration with Balenciaga Demna’s over the past few years, so it’s no surprise that she and her stylist Jason Bolden would reference this archival deep cut.

The look slightly resembled the light blue Balenciaga number Kidman wore to the Kering Caring for Women Gala last year. That one was trimmed with dozens of bows, rather than light pink flora.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ladylike florals might not seem like the most obvious choice of clothing for such a sensual project à la Kidman’s Babygirl—in it, she plays a high-power CEO enthralled in an NSFW romance with the office intern (Harris Dickinson). And while the blush pink color of her Balenciaga outfit perfectly matched the carpet beneath her and the film’s branding, this is just the latest flower power look she’s worn in recent weeks.

At the 2024 Gotham Awards, Kidman slipped into a vintage Dolce & Gabbana number from the Italian brand’s fall 1998 runway show. Unlike her Balenciaga look, this Dolce moment went about florals in a more typical manner. The dress was lined with hand-painted motifs that depicted various flora and fauna. Kidman’s mauve lip color and tousled, textured hair only further contributed to the dark, dramatic feel of the actress’s look.