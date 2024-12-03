Following a bold display in cherry-red corsetry late last month, Nicole Kidman is keeping her dramatic red carpet streak going with the help of some ’90s runway vintage. Last night, the actress brought a gothic touch to an archival floral number at the 2024 Gotham Awards in New York City.

Kidman, nominated at the awards in the Outstanding Lead Performance category for Babygirl, slipped into a spaghetti strap Dolce & Gabbana design from the brand’s fall 1998 collection. The black column dress and its accompanying train were dotted with what appeared to be a hand-painted floral motif throughout. The detail brought a distinctly feminine touch to Kidman’s black gown, especially when accented against her vamp-y lip color and slightly textured hair style.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kidman, who is currently attached to what seems like half a dozen high-profile projects, has been all over the red carpet recently. Just last month, the actress tied herself up in a fire-engine-red look from Balenciaga to attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. Her fitted high-neck gown featured sultry corset ties all the way down its back—perhaps, a reference to her upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman also slipped into some sleek all-black, courtesy of Celine, at the Governors Awards after wearing a crochet fairytale dress to the premiere of the animated movie, Spellbound, just days prior. It’s clear the actress can pull off a Boho-inspired moment just as well as she can something like this gothic-tinged Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Babygirl—which Kidman and her co-star Harris Dickinson are already receiving major awards buzz for—makes its way to theaters later this month, so prepare to see even more of the actress on the step and repeat. As for what Kidman will wear during her press tour? Well, considering she’s never been a fan of the method dressing trend, it’s safe to expect the unexpected. Though between her lingerie-inspired Balenciaga look and this sultry Gotham Awards dress, she’s already off to quite the start.