Nicole Kidman is mixing her signature ’90s curls with enough 2000s Boho to satisfy the fashion crowd. Last night, the actress attended the New York premiere of Spellbound (just one of her many new projects) while wearing her take on the Boho Chic trend.

Kidman picked out a bridal white couture dress by Dolce & Gabanna for the evening. Her more structured dress was somewhat of a departure from the free-flowing pieces that have defined the Boho trend recently. And while it did feature some whimsical details like wide bell sleeves and floral lace work, it was Kidman’s beauty choices amped up the Boho vibe.

The actress worked with the revered hair guru Serge Normant to style her shoulder-length hair in a perfectly coiled and curled ‘do. Just like it was 1999.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Kidman’s hair switch up might seem like a surprise considering the ways in which she’s been coiffing her mane recently. She’s generally preferred the pin-straight look over the past few months, or slicked-back updos like the one she sported to the Lioness season two premiere in October. Then, why the sudden switch?

Well, for starters, Spellbound is an animated movie about a princess (played by Rachel Zegler) who “must break the spell that has turned her parents into monsters.” Kidman voices the princess’s mother, Queen Ellsmere, so it’s likely she wanted to wear some sort of perfectly tamed, Royal-esque mane to the premiere. But it’s also likely, considering Kidman’s four decades red carpet history, that she felt inclined to self-reference perhaps her most famous hairdo. From the late ’80s all the way to the turn of the century, Kidman became synonymous with a tight, bouncy perm.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Kidman has quite busy schedule heading into the new year as she’s currently gearing up for another major press tour for her erotic thriller, Babygirl. Only time will tell if she continues to rock her ’90s curls.