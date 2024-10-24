When you’re on the red carpet as frequently as the always prolific Nicole Kidman you have to find some ways to have fun with fashion. The actress, currently in the middle of promoting her new erotic film Babygirl amidst her usual slate of galas and appearances, decided against stuffy red carpet dressing last night. Instead, the actress slipped into her fanciest party attire for the Lioness season two premiere in Los Angeles.

Kidman’s butter yellow Bottega Veneta skirt, plucked from the Italian brand’s spring 2025 collection, was practically begging to be danced in. It featured strips of leather fabric that varied in length, size, and color. Kidman paired her structured skirt with a free-form halter top that she wore sans bra.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It would have been easy for Kidman to choose something more standard—say, a black cocktail dress or something of the sort—to wear last night considering she appeared on another red carpet just a few days ago at the Academy Museum Gala. However, her outfit, from its draped backless top to the dancer-ly maxi skirt, made the case that everyone deserves to have a little fun on the red carpet every now and again.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Although Kidman was promoting her part in the Paramount+ thriller series Lioness last night, she’s been garnering lots of buzz for her new role opposite Harris Dickinson in the erotic thriller, Babygirl. The A24 drama follows CEO Romy Mathis (Kidman) and her intense sexual relationship with the office intern, Samuel (Dickinson).

The actress recently discussed the “liberating” and, at times, frustrating process of filming the film’s raunchy sex scenes in a new interview. “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” she recalled. “It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me.’ There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more.’”

She continued, “There’s a sort a ‘jump off the cliff’ thing where you go, Okay, I’m just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with female at the helm,” Kidman said in reference to Babygirl director Halina Reijn.