Forget just a “pop” of red, Nicole Kidman has no problems draping her entire figure in the fiery color. Last night, the actress slipped into a bombshell Balenciaga gown to attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.

Kidman’s floor-length gown looked fairly standard from the front with a high-neck collar and long sleeves. But as the actress turned to the side, her dress revealed itself to be about a lot more than just some fiery red. Kidman’s look was designed with corset-inspired laces along the back which collected into two long ribbons that the actress held in her hands. Perhaps the sultry lingerie detailing is a subtle nod to her upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl?

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman seems to like being tied up in Demna’s Balenciaga. She wore a black dress with a similar lace-up detail in the back at the brand’s spring 2025 Paris show back in September.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kidman is currently gearing up for the nationwide release of her latest project Babygirl from director Halina Reijn. In it she plays a high-power CEO who inexplicably begins a NSFW affair with the office intern (Harris Dickinson). The role earned Kidman the Best Actress prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Kidman recently discussed her new film as part of her cover story for W’s Art Issue. “I knew about Halina Reijn, and I heard she was directing a film called Babygirl,” she said, adding “I was in Australia and I called Halina, and we didn’t get off the phone for almost two hours. From that point on, we were doing the film together.”

The actress also detailed the lengths she went while filming the movie. “Playing this character didn’t scare me at all,” she explained. “It captivated me. It pulled me in. I wanted to make sure that I fulfilled Halina’s vision. But on the first day, I started to go, ‘This is going to be very exposing.’ And there were different points when it was like, ‘I don’t want to be looked at, touched in any way anymore. No more, no more, no more.’”