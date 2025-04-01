Although Prada the fashion brand has been around since 1913, the storied Italian label launched its debut beauty line in the U.S. just last year. Since then, Prada Beauty’s reusable lipsticks, silver-packaged cleanser, and triangular eye shadow palettes have been the talk of the town. For the first time in the brand’s history, Prada Beauty also released a new mascara in March. How does it stack up against the rest of the makeup and skincare line? Four W editors find out:

Che Baez, Visuals Editor

Are you a big mascara person?

I’m a makeup novice, so not really. But of all the different kinds of makeup out there, mascara actually tends to be the type I avoid the most. There’s always fallout, washing it off is a nightmare, and I always regret using it. I hate having to check myself in a pocket mirror 15 times a day to make sure there’s no black refuse on my eyelids or under the eyes.

Had you heard about Prada launching a mascara (perhaps from Sabrina Carpenter’s teaser ad)?

Courtesy of Prada

I had not. But the Prada makeup product I hear most about is the Hydrating Lip Balm, which I’ve yet to try. I tend to shy away from makeup by designer brands because I can never differentiate the products that are worth purchasing or skipping.

What did you think of the Prada mascara?

When I first used this product, I was surprised by the brush—it’s more of a silicone, no-bristle wand, which I’d never encountered. It was actually better for my lashes because I could get closer to the root, which meant more volume, and it didn’t feel as harsh on such a delicate area of the face. I didn’t notice any mascara getting on my eyelids, which is normally a pain point. I applied one coat of mascara the first time I used it, then gradually moved to two and three coats to build the doll-like eye look that I prefer (think: Diana Ross). I noticed that, after doing some weekend errands, there was a bit of fallout under my eyes—not as much as with other mascaras, but I did have to check myself in a mirror a couple of times throughout the day.

This mascara made my eyelashes look like I had a false lash on, which was impressive. I didn’t notice any intense clumping, which was also a huge plus. The removal was easy-peasy: I used a facial towel and warm water, and all was gone within a minute. I was absolutely elated to discover I could wear this mascara without dreading removal at the end of the day.

Would you use this product again?

I would definitely use this mascara again. I was impressed with how easy removal was, and although there was a learning curve, I love the avant-garde brush—it’s a game-changer. Prada’s product claims to help lengthen and strengthen the eyelashes with hyaluronic acid, so I’m interested to see the effects after using it for a couple of months.

Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

Do you use mascara regularly?

Yes. I have very long lashes, but they’re blonde, so unless I have time to dye them at home (a surprisingly quick and easy 10-minute process, by the way), I usually add at least a few swipes of mascara to feel more put together if I’m going out.

What was it like to use the Prada mascara for the first time?

I was also surprised by the shape and style of the wand; I had a hard time with it at first. The makeup itself is super creamy, the color super black, and once I got the hang of the wand, I did find the mascara to be lengthening and dramatic. It didn’t clump, but there was fallout under my eyes after a few hours of wear, probably because the version I tried wasn’t waterproof.

What did you think of the product?

For me, this is definitely not a daily-use mascara. The wand requires a fair amount of precision, and the richness of the product lends itself easily to running. It definitely created some lash drama and height, though, so maybe it’s for a big night out—if it comes in a waterproof option!

Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

Is mascara a big part of your beauty routine?

My beauty routine is pretty simple, but yes, mascara is definitely a part of it. I often don’t feel “made up” without a little lash.

What do you look for in a mascara?

Of course, I want something that makes my lashes look long and dramatic, that doesn’t clump too much, and that won’t smudge throughout the day. My biggest mascara pet peeve is when I sneak a peek in a mirror and notice black smudges under my eyes. Usually, when that happens, I immediately ditch the brand. There are too many options out there to waste time on messy mascara.

How was the Prada mascara?

When I opened up the tube, I was surprised by the applicator. I have used many different mascaras over the years, but I’d never seen one like this. The bristles are only on half the wand, so you have to make sure you’re holding it at the right angle to apply the product. (The shape does allow you to get those often hard-to-reach lashes at the edge.) I was pleased with the finished product once I’d finished doing my makeup. But unfortunately, throughout the day, there was a fair amount of fallout from the mascara, and the product ended up smudging underneath my eyes.

Would you use it again?

As I said, there are so many mascaras out there. If one doesn’t work for me, I’m not going to waste time on it. Because of the fallout from this product, I don’t see myself reaching for it again.

Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

Are you a regular mascara user?

I use mascara primarily for my evening looks. I have thick lashes, so during the day, I tend to keep things subtle to avoid looking too dramatic. I prefer mascaras that offer length and volume, or those one-and-done versions that don’t require layering. When I put effort into a makeup look, I want the mascara to overperform—I don’t want dainty and buildable.

How was the Prada mascara?

The actual mascara wand was unconventional, however it went on nicely. Was it a one-and-done type of mascara? No, but it did a nice job separating and lengthening the lashes. It’s more of a buildable formula, in my opinion. It never clumped, which made me happy—one less thing to deal with when applying mascara.

Would you use it again?

I would use it again if a makeup artist was using it on me. Would I purchase this? Probably not, just because it was not suited to my lashes. But that doesn’t mean someone else wouldn’t fall in love with the product.

Mascara is unique for everyone based on their lash composition and desired eye look. This just didn’t stand up to the Mount Olympus of mascaras I test out. That said, Prada still makes my favorite winter coats, seasons after season.