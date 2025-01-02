Salma Hayek Swears by This $10 Face Cream. Does It Work?

Celebrities notoriously pour enormous amounts of money into their looks, spending thousands on injectables, laser treatments, facials—and yes, surgery. That’s why it was so surprising when, in a 2019 cover story, Salma Hayek-Pinault admitted she’d never gotten Botox; instead, she used a $10 cream to maintain her youthful looks. Was it true? Could Del Indio Papago’s night moisturizer possibly be so powerful? Four W editors tested the product and shared their honest opinions.

Che Baez, Visuals Editor

How likely do you think Mrs. Hayek-Pinault’s claim is, that one cream keeps her looking fresh and moisturized?

Because skin (the largest organ) is so personal, I’m sure for her, that’s true—especially if this is the only face cream she ever uses. I would love to know how long she’s used this moisturizer solely, and whether she thinks it would produce instant results on someone else, or if she believes you need to use it for a few weeks/months/years to reap the benefits. I also wonder if she uses it consistently, and that’s why it works so well (ergo, if you used any decent cream consistently, it would have the same effect).

I think one cream can keep the skin and face moisturized, it’s just about finding the one that works well for you. I personally have never experienced this before: my skin is very sensitive and weather-dependent, so I switch my products up frequently. It’s not necessarily in relation to the products themselves—it’s about what my skin needs. But the one product I could slather on any time of year is 111Skin’s Celestial Black Diamond Body Cream… that stuff is from another planet.

Have you ever heard of Del Indio Papago’s Night Skin Cream?

No, I know literally nothing about it.

How was it?

At first glance, this cream looked like something my Latina grandmother would use (I say that lovingly—she was gorgeous and ageless). If it looks like someone bought it from a botánica in East Harlem, I already know it’s probably fantastic. My second thought was, “This is going to last me one week.” I cover myself in lotions, creams, and oils—if the beauty product hydrates, it’s on my body. The container of Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream I ordered is quite small, so I’m already anticipating this is going to be gone in the blink of an eye. Third observation: “hecho en México” (amazing) and “not authorized for sale in the U.S.” (this doesn’t deter me, since many of my skincare products, especially my sunscreens, are not authorized for sale in the U.S. America isn’t the most innovative when it comes to beauty product formulation.) The container also lists tepezcohuite, or mimosa tenuiflora, as a main ingredient. A quick Google search revealed this root heals wounds and skin injuries, plus has a wild history: it was used by the Red Cross as a treatment for victims of the 1984 Mexico City gas explosion.

Upon first use, I noticed the cream contains little bits of what seemed to be the mimosa plant; physical exfoliants tend to aggravate my texture sensitivities. Still, I applied this product on my face and entire body without doing a patch test first (those are against my religion). It dried very quickly, and had no smell once it was on my skin, though it had a slightly medicinal scent in the container. The cream left little spots all over my white bed sheets, but once I got over that, I realized it had helped some of my hormonal acne scarring. Knowing about the Red Cross treatments, I started using it as a spot treatment for those areas, and it has really helped heal my skin.

Would you use it again?

The first time I applied this cream, it wasn’t my favorite product. But after using it as a spot treatment and seeing it work wonders, I will use it going forward. I’m sure with continued use, it will heal even more.

Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

Did you know about Del Indio Papago’s cream before working on this story?

I’m familiar with this face cream because it’s gained significant attention online. While many headlines can veer toward clickbait, it’s worth noting that Hayek-Pinault has genuinely endorsed the product—and let’s be honest, her incredible looks are better than any celeb-driven marketing campaign. (Also, good for her for sharing a face cream that is not over-the-top expensive or terribly trendy, either.)

A friend of mine who lives in Mexico City also swore by this cream years back; she used it as a healing night treatment for both her face and neck during pregnancy, when her skin was particularly sensitive. Given both Salma’s and my friend’s endorsements, I find the product’s reputation far more intriguing than simply being the subject of Internet chatter.

How likely do you think Mrs. Hayek-Pinault’s claim is?

Do I believe one cream can keep skin looking fresh and moisturized? Yes, but you do need to rotate your skincare, because your skin gets used to certain active ingredients, and often stops giving the same results after some time. You have to mix it up.

Describe your experience using Del Indio Papago’s cream.

I used this product at night, after a regular cleanse. It irritated my skin more than anything else. It was too heavy for me. This cream contains mineral oils and those tend to make my skin break out or get red and itchy. It has some very nice ingredients, like mimosa bark, which is a natural anti-inflammatory. The bark contains small traces of zinc and magnesium, which are beneficial for wound-healing, firming up the skin, and skin barrier protection—but it was not enough for me to love it.

Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

What is your usual skincare regimen like?

I like to keep my routine simple, so I understand staying loyal to one product as long as it’s working. I feel this way about Rationale’s #1 Serum (a product I discovered after testing it out for 4 Editors Try). I have fairly sensitive skin, so when a product works for me, I don’t give it up easily.

How was the night cream?

I used Del Indio Papago’s product in the evening after washing my face, swapping it out for my normal moisturizer. It’s much thicker than what I’m used to (I usually opt for a CeraVe moisturizer), and it definitely had a distinct smell I wasn’t crazy about at first (though it did grow on me). The cream unfortunately felt heavy and gloppy on my skin. I didn’t use too much, but it still felt caked on, and like it wasn’t absorbing into my skin.

Did it work?

Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream did not work for me, unfortunately. The cream made me break out, creating little white heads around my chin. My current routine keeps my face acne-free and nourished, so when I noticed the adverse effects, I discontinued use. I went back to my CeraVe and after a few days, my skin was clear again. Everyone’s skin is different, and the Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream just wasn’t for me.

Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

Do you usually go for celebrity-backed beauty products?

I lean toward having a healthy dose of skepticism with any celebrity endorsement, especially when it comes to beauty treatments. But given the product’s low price point and its connection to Salma Hayek-Pinault’s home country of Mexico, it seems likely she actually uses it, and has little incentive to claim otherwise.

What was your experience using Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream?

The directions for this cream online suggested rinsing it off after fifteen minutes (or leaving it on overnight), which to me indicated it was intense, and probably best used for spot treatments. That said, even though I have sensitive skin, it also leans toward being dry, especially in the winter, and I’m not afraid of a heavy product (I even slather Vaseline on my face sometimes). Even though I rarely break out, I played it safe and mostly used Del Indigo Papago on my driest spots (cheeks, neck, temples), and went a little lighter on my T-zone. The texture was intense, but I liked it. I want my skin to feel bathed in moisture at night—wet, even. The smell was a bit clinical, but faded once the cream dried. I also dabbed a bit on my wrist, which I burned a few months ago, leaving a scar I’m still treating.

Did it work? Would you use it again?

Overall, I was a fan of the cream. I don’t think I’d use it every single night, but when my skin is craving moisture (which is often) I’ll definitely throw it on as an overnight mask, or for spot treatment. I didn’t notice much of a difference on my scar, but with consistent use, I might. I’m going to give it a chance.