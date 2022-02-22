Scarlett Johansson Joined Instagram (to Promote Her Beauty Line)

It almost feels like a given for a celebrity to have a beauty industry side gig, and yet the news that Scarlett Johansson has joined the fray still comes as something of a surprise. Even more unexpected is the other life change it’s made for: To best market her upcoming “clean” skincare venture, The Outset, the 37-year-old has also joined the masses on social media. And yes, she’s already getting trolled—chiefly by her husband Colin Jost. “Is this the best way to contact you?,” he commented on a closeup of Johansson. “I’m starting a similar brand called "Part of a Face" and would love to use this photo. Thanks."

None of the dozen posts Johansson has shared over the past 48 hours are exactly personal, but one of her latest does share some insight into why she’s decided to get into the beauty game. “I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful,” she said in an Instagram excerpting an upcoming interview with Vogue. (She has multiple Dolce & Gabbana campaigns under her belt, and was also the face of Louis Vuitton in the mid-aughts.) “I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

The full product range, which drops on March 1, is built around Johansson’s experience with managing breakouts, dryness, and what Vogue describes as “the general maladies that come with many hours spent in the makeup chair and in front of the camera.” Lately, things have been getting unexpected in front of the camera for Johansson, too. She just became one of David Yurman’s first-ever celebrity ambassadors, and will soon move put the Marvel-verse (mostly) in her past by starring in her first Wes Anderson film.