I find that more often than not, the promises of scented products fall short. I’m lured by a bottle boasting breathless descriptions of floral bouquets, fresh herbs, and earthy spices, only to give it a sniff and be met with fumes that are flat, cloying—or just way off base. So when a product truly nails it in the aroma department, I get excited. Doubly so when it’s luxurious, effective, and made from natural ingredients.

The jasmine body oil from Soma Ayurvedic, an Indian-owned brand rooted in the ancient practice, smells like sipping a cup of jasmine green tea in a garden filled with jasmine shrubs that are being rustled gently by a light breeze. It’s fresh, heady, and crisp all at once.

And it’s great for your skin: Rooted in a blend of vitamin- and antioxidant-rich oils (including ones derived from lemon, lentil, grapefruit, pomegranate, and cucumber), it also includes aloe vera and extracts from traditional ayurvedic herbs, like red spiderling and coffee senna, both of which have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Scent-wise, the sweetness of the jasmine is balanced with mellow spearmint—which also helps with cell turnover—and woodsy vetiver, known for its antiaging and skin-softening benefits. What’s more, the glass bottle is recycled (and easily recyclable, given the lack of a paper or plastic label), and Soma directs a portion of their proceeds toward school supplies and feminine hygiene kits for communities in need.

Lately, I’ve been blending a few drops of the oil with an unscented body lotion, which leaves my skin soft, glowy, and fragrant post-shower. On chilly days, adding a dash to a hot bath with a scoop of Epsom salt is heaven. It’s so good, in fact, that I started looking into the aromatherapeutic properties of jasmine, and it turns out studies have shown it can uplift your mood. Not that I needed science to tell me that—the bliss I feel when I crack open the bottle speaks for itself.