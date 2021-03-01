We may still be in the dead of winter, but there is plenty of bright new makeup, nourishing haircare and dew-inducing skincare to remind us that spring is right around the corner. With colorful launches from Tower28, Byredo, and Kulfi, there are endless options to create Euphoria-worthy looks right now, even if it’s just for Zoom. Tracee Ellis Ross’ beloved haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, kicked off the month by launching not one, but two new treatment products for hair and scalp health. And there was no shortage of skincare debuts, with a do-it-all serum from Isla and luxe lip trio from Cle Cosmetics. From the clean setting powder that will make you look like you’re wearing a beauty filter in real life to the new community care product from one of W’s favorite skincare brands, here are nine of the best beauty launches you might have missed during the shortest month of the year.

The Dewiest Cheek Tint

Known for their hypoallergenic, eczema-friendly beauty offerings, Tower28 just launched three new shades of their cult-favorite cheek tint, Beach Please. Packed with green tea and aloe vera for maximum dewiness, these balm-like creams now come in tones of peach, terracotta, and our personal favorite, a deep berry called “After Hours.”

The Celebrity Co-Sign

Pattern’s latest launches, a scalp treatment and a treatment mask, are both great additions to their already standout line. But if you have to pick one, it’s the mask, packed with rice water extract and moringa seed (a nod to popular at-home remedies) that's a must-have for silkier, softer strands.

An Overachieving Serum

Isla Beauty’s new serum is an active ingredient powerhouse ready to tackle most of your skin woes—think pollution, redness, dullness, the list goes on.

Playful Faux Freckles

If you’ve spent any time on Instagram or TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen this buzzy faux-freckle brand pop up on your For You Page. Their newest release, Freck Noir, was specifically formulated for deeper skin tones and can also give more depth when used in conjunction with their OG Freck product.

A Limited Edition Palette

This Byredo palette is a work of art—and with 18 highly-pigmented shades, it’s the perfect remedy for any beauty enthusiast’s winter ennui. It’s a limited edition, so snag one at your favorite department store while you can.

Community-Driven Cuticle Care

Each purchase of this fragrant cuticle oil—with notes of clary sage, sandalwood, eucalyptus, and sweet orange—supports SummaEveryThang Community Center, which provides free organic produce boxes to families in the Watts and South Central Los Angeles communities.

Three Lip Care Heroes

There’s no time like the winter to give your lips a little TLC—this trio exfoliates with gentle gluconolactone, hydrates with avocado and jojoba oils, then locks in moisture with a pretty rosy gloss. The chic silver packaging if just the icing on the cake.

Smudge-Proof Kajal

Kulfi is a new South Asian beauty brand, and it’s just as sweet as the treat it’s named after. Their five seriously pigmented kajal liners contain vitamin E and aloe vera to keep lids crease- and smudge-free.

Ideal Zoom Makeup

Kosas’s new sheer setting powder promises smooth, glowing skin without being too matte. Made with pore minimizing and shine reducing ingredients like bamboo and Chinese peony, you can use throughout the day to set and refresh without worrying about overdoing it.